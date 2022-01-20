ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This is the City in Florida With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg3Jn900 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Florida, there were an average of 270.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Florida has reported 23,245.4 cases per 100,000 state residents, the fourth most of all 50 states. Florida has reported 293.7 deaths per 100,000, the 17th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area has reported 1,926,694 confirmed cases, or 31,633.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Florida.

Lakeland-Winter Haven, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 24,518.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach peaked at 13.8% in April 2020, and is now at 6.1% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 1,926,694 31,633.6 18,837 309.3
Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 168,252 24,518.7 2,560 373.1
Tallahassee, FL 382,197 91,709 23,995.2 841 220.0
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 578,296 23,049.1 5,474 218.2
Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 108,614 22,245.8 1,652 338.4
Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 330,512 21,981.8 4,480 298.0
Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 161,124 21,848.3 1,885 255.6
Panama City, FL 182,161 37,964 20,840.9 711 390.3
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 56,484 20,761.9 763 280.5
Gainesville, FL 323,799 65,641 20,272.1 725 223.9
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 624,111 20,146.5 8,588 277.2
Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 73,739 19,851.5 894 240.7
Ocala, FL 353,526 68,488 19,372.8 1,822 515.4
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 153,699 19,123.7 2,591 322.4
Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 90,063 19,080.7 1,594 337.7
Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 19,541 18,891.7 574 554.9
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 109,128 18,638.2 1,803 307.9
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 115,899 17,933.0 1,944 300.8
Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 27,113 17,607.1 580 376.7
Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 23,830 16,415.4 849 584.8
Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 28,664 15,830.6 677 373.9
The Villages, FL 125,044 17,587 14,064.6 481 384.7

Comments / 24

mminnaples
2d ago

Yeah but if you go to the hospitals they are empty just like last year at the height of this scamdemic

Reply(5)
11
Robin Love
2d ago

Then why do all the illegals and snow birds want to come here? We,are free as we can be. Time to move on. End all restrictions. Just have people do what is best for the. Three years is long enough.

Reply(1)
4
Jay
2d ago

Umm the death toll of 800k dieing is a LIE. There's 800k who are getting covid bc of how fast omacron is spending. Not Deaths but infections. So how about we focus not on who is vaccinated or not or pushing the vaccine but focus on what we can do if we get the virus. What meds to take or vitamins or how about making a plan instead of pushing a vaccine that doesn't matter seeing unvax and vaccinated folks are still contracting the virus no mater your status. How about focusing on that. A plan of attack instead of attack one another bc.thats not doing anyone any good.

Reply
4
