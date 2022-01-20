ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Pakistani woman was given the death sentence for sending 'blasphemous' messages on WhatsApp and Facebook

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUYXv_0dqg3IuQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcCRU_0dqg3IuQ00
Aneeqa Ateeq was accused of sending blasphemous messages over WhatsApp. She has been sentenced to death.

Thiago Prudêncio / SOPA Images: LightRocket via Getty Images

  • A 26-year-old woman in Pakistan accused of blasphemy on WhatsApp was sentenced to death.
  • Aneeqa Ateeq said her accuser was taking revenge because she refused to be friendly with him online.
  • Pakistan hasn't executed anyone for blasphemy yet, but the accused are often killed by vigilante mobs.

A 26-year-old Muslim woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, was sentenced to death over what authorities said were blasphemous messages she sent on WhatsApp.

Aneeqa Ateeq denied all charges but was found guilty on Wednesday and sentenced to 20 years in prison and death by hanging, The Guardian reported.

Her accuser was identified by local paper The Nation as Hassnat Farooq. He said Ateeq sent blasphemous caricatures of holy prophets on WhatsApp and sent other, unspecified blasphemous material on Facebook to other accounts, per The Guardian, citing her charge sheet.

Islam forbids caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Guardian reported that the pair met on a mobile gaming app in 2019 and chatted over WhatsApp.

During the trial, Ateeq said she believed Farooq intentionally goaded her into a religious discussion to take revenge for her not wanting to be friendly to him on WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, Judge Adnan Mushtaq found Ateeq guilty of deliberately intending to outrage religious feelings and using derogatory remarks toward "holy personages," according to a copy of a sentence warrant tweeted by Naila Inayat, a correspondent with Associated Reporters Abroad.

Ateeq was also found guilty of using derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, which was the charge that resulted in her death sentence.

The warrant notes that her death penalty is still subject to the confirmation of the High Court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province, where Rawalpindi is located.

Pakistan, an Islamic state, enforces strict blasphemy laws that can slap guilty offenders with life in prison or the death penalty. According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, these harsh sentences are sometimes issued against practicing Muslims, as Ateeq says she is, but are more often levied against Pakistani Christians and minorities.

In 2016, Pakistan passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It allows authorities to punish internet and social media users for infractions made online, including acts of blasphemy.

According to Amnesty International, blasphemy cases are frequently based on false evidence, and accusers often abuse laws for financial gain or to settle personal rivalries or vendettas.

Blasphemy charges are also notoriously dangerous for the accused. Though Pakistan hasn't executed anyone for blasphemy yet and instead leaves offenders in prison for life, dozens of the accused have been killed by vigilante mobs.

In December, for example, a Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched and set on fire near Islamabad after being charged with blasphemy . Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the incident "a day of shame" for the nation.

The Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency and the Pakistani Cyber Crime Wing, which received the blasphemy complaints regarding Aneeqa Ateeq, did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 24

D K
4d ago

More madness in the world that people turn blind eyes to. We shouldn't be doing business with people like this. We really should be doing something about this medieval behavior.

Reply(3)
7
Rachel Doane
4d ago

Archaic and barbaric, we impose sanctions for the things we want as a means to an end. Can you think of anything more warranted than the government sanctioned murder of a free thinking woman???

Reply(1)
6
Richard Brown
4d ago

there are wrong for locking up her she doesn't have to be friends with who she doesn't want to be friends with

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Imran Khan
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Capital Punishment#Lightrocket#Getty#Muslim#Guardian#Nation#Islam#The High Court
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
The Independent

Toddler told ‘you ruin the fun’ in harrowing audio played to murder jury

A two-year-old boy allegedly battered to death by his mother and her boyfriend was told “you have to ruin the fun” by one of his killers during an assault in the weeks before he died, a court heard.Prosecutors say Kyrell Matthews was repeatedly struck by his mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-partner, Kemar Brown, over several weeks, with “harrowing” secret audio recordings capturing the violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Shirley’s one-bedroom flat in south London.Kyrell, who was non-verbal, was found to have 41 rib fractures by the time he died on October 20 2019,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Insider

Insider

270K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy