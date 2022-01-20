ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This is the City in California With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg3H1h00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In California, there were an average of 261.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, California has reported 16,881.2 cases per 100,000 state residents, the eighth fewest of all 50 states. California has reported 194.4 deaths per 100,000, the 13th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the El Centro metropolitan area has reported 47,613 confirmed cases, or 26,349.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in California.

Hanford-Corcoran, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,033.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in El Centro peaked at 30.0% in April 2020, and is now at 17.8% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
El Centro, CA 180,701 47,613 26,349.1 814 450.5
Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 39,230 26,033.4 391 259.5
Visalia, CA 461,898 96,787 20,954.2 1,192 258.1
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 941,582 20,646.6 11,787 258.5
Bakersfield, CA 887,641 176,142 19,843.8 1,933 217.8
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 2,541,144 19,179.0 33,513 252.9
Madera, CA 155,433 29,794 19,168.4 329 211.7
Merced, CA 271,382 51,440 18,954.8 710 261.6
Modesto, CA 543,194 102,402 18,851.8 1,373 252.8
Fresno, CA 984,521 179,628 18,245.2 2,413 245.1
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 587,704 17,722.9 4,529 136.6
Stockton, CA 742,603 129,868 17,488.2 1,948 262.3
Yuba City, CA 172,469 29,331 17,006.5 298 172.8
Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 138,203 16,311.7 1,220 144.0
Redding, CA 179,212 28,544 15,927.5 446 248.9
Salinas, CA 433,410 62,561 14,434.6 647 149.3
Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 63,270 14,223.4 578 129.9
San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 39,929 14,150.9 373 132.2
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 319,193 13,782.2 3,435 148.3
Vallejo, CA 441,829 59,454 13,456.3 388 87.8
Chico, CA 225,817 29,391 13,015.4 348 154.1
Napa, CA 139,623 17,645 12,637.6 109 78.1
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 228,615 11,500.6 2,059 103.6
Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 57,381 11,481.4 417 83.4
San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 524,007 11,145.9 4,164 88.6
Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 29,900 10,913.9 235 85.8

