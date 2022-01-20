ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Washington D.C. Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dqg3FGF00 As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Washington D.C., 70.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Washington D.C. is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Jan. 18, Washington D.C. has received about 1,684,900 vaccinations and administered about 79.7% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 120,327 confirmed cases of the virus in Washington D.C. as of Jan. 18 -- or 17,579 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 78.4% 490,756 12,354
2 Rhode Island 78.1% 825,391 28,024
3 Maine 77.1% 1,032,248 11,917
4 Connecticut 75.6% 2,702,571 17,600
5 Massachusetts 75.6% 5,218,046 20,452
6 Hawaii 74.5% 1,057,764 10,758
7 New York 72.8% 14,229,580 22,416
8 Maryland 71.8% 4,336,609 14,595
9 New Jersey 71.5% 6,369,375 21,767
10 Washington D.C. 70.9% 485,648 17,579
11 Washington 69.5% 5,236,984 13,606
12 Virginia 69.1% 5,889,261 15,866
13 New Hampshire 68.3% 925,783 17,215
14 Colorado 67.9% 3,868,625 19,129
15 Oregon 67.7% 2,837,473 12,044
16 California 67.4% 26,642,235 16,862
17 New Mexico 67.3% 1,411,189 18,790
18 Minnesota 66.7% 3,739,984 20,080
19 Delaware 65.6% 634,068 22,590
20 Pennsylvania 64.9% 8,316,609 18,545
21 Illinois 64.9% 8,272,328 20,092
22 Florida 64.7% 13,786,379 23,440
23 Wisconsin 62.9% 3,655,498 21,844
24 Nebraska 60.8% 1,172,996 19,900
25 Utah 60.7% 1,918,731 23,384
26 Iowa 59.7% 1,882,680 20,002
27 Arizona 58.9% 4,224,876 21,514
28 Texas 58.5% 16,790,210 18,458
29 Nevada 58.3% 1,769,916 18,650
30 South Dakota 58.2% 513,135 22,726
31 North Carolina 58.1% 6,036,787 19,026
32 Kansas 57.9% 1,686,060 20,672
33 Michigan 57.6% 5,756,914 19,593
34 Alaska 56.6% 417,456 22,647
35 Ohio 56.1% 6,558,279 19,387
36 West Virginia 55.2% 997,105 20,637
37 Kentucky 54.9% 2,455,120 21,529
38 Montana 54.9% 583,016 19,759
39 South Carolina 54.6% 2,777,651 22,208
40 Oklahoma 54.5% 2,148,383 20,212
41 Missouri 53.8% 3,296,633 18,795
42 North Dakota 53.4% 406,065 25,292
43 Indiana 53.0% 3,547,865 21,071
44 Tennessee 52.5% 3,554,193 23,589
45 Georgia 52.3% 5,502,398 19,900
46 Arkansas 52.1% 1,568,777 21,693
47 Louisiana 50.9% 2,371,244 21,083
48 Mississippi 48.9% 1,461,543 20,938
49 Alabama 48.6% 2,374,104 20,850
50 Wyoming 48.3% 278,831 21,634
51 Idaho 47.6% 834,169 19,178

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Luckiest – and Unluckiest – States

Is there a correlation between the state where you live and how lucky you are? It might. It might seem that way. Your chances of dying in a car crash or other accident; your employment and financial status; your lifespan; and even your chances of winning a lottery — which might be considered the ultimate […]
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
The Manhattan Mercury

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Falling Faster Among Black Americans Than Whites

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While it appears that Black Americans were more hesitant than white Americans to roll up their sleeves when the COVID-19 vaccines launched last year, that unwillingness has lessened. Following 1,200 U.S. adults through much of the pandemic, researchers found Black people were more...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#Washington D C
CBS Minnesota

How Does Minnesota Cold Stack Up Against Other States?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, fans from all over the country will visit Minnesota for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. For some, it will be the coldest temperatures they have ever felt. So where does Minnesota stand in terms of the coldest places in the U.S.? Well, no surprise, Alaska beats everyone — by a lot. The state’s average annual temp is 26 degrees, while Minnesota’s is 40.1. “Alaska’s in their own category for cold,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota State Climatology Office. “They know cold.” But after that, Boulay says it’s all pretty close. MinnPost ran the NOAA...
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

Thousands march in Washington against Covid vaccine mandates

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarizing political issue.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Free N95 masks arriving at pharmacies and stores around the country

WASHINGTON — Pharmacies and health centers around the country have begun distributing the first of the 400 million N95 masks the White House is sending out to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19. President Joe Biden announced the initiative last week, sending out masks from the Strategic National Stockpile as health experts stressed the importance of high-quality face coverings to protect against omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

93K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy