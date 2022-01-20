ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Alaska With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg3ENW00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Alaska, there were an average of 191.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Alaska has reported 22,829.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the sixth most of all 50 states. Alaska has reported 130.3 deaths per 100,000, the fifth fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Anchorage metropolitan area has reported 99,054 confirmed cases, or 24,831.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Alaska.

Fairbanks, the only other metropolitan area in the state, has reported 19,428.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Anchorage peaked at 14.8% in April 2020, and is now at 6.4% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Alaska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Anchorage, AK 398,900 99,054 24,831.8 609 152.7
Fairbanks, AK 99,072 19,248 19,428.3 118 119.1

Comments / 5

