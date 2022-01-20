Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oklahoma Stacks Up

As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Oklahoma, 54.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Oklahoma appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Jan. 18, Oklahoma has received about 6,642,400 vaccinations and administered about 82.9% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 796,987 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma as of Jan. 18 -- or 20,212 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

