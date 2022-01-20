ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How West Virginia Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dqg36Ox00 As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In West Virginia, 55.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in West Virginia appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Jan. 18, West Virginia has received about 3,674,600 vaccinations and administered about 69.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 372,674 confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia as of Jan. 18 -- or 20,637 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 78.4% 490,756 12,354
2 Rhode Island 78.1% 825,391 28,024
3 Maine 77.1% 1,032,248 11,917
4 Connecticut 75.6% 2,702,571 17,600
5 Massachusetts 75.6% 5,218,046 20,452
6 Hawaii 74.5% 1,057,764 10,758
7 New York 72.8% 14,229,580 22,416
8 Maryland 71.8% 4,336,609 14,595
9 New Jersey 71.5% 6,369,375 21,767
10 Washington D.C. 70.9% 485,648 17,579
11 Washington 69.5% 5,236,984 13,606
12 Virginia 69.1% 5,889,261 15,866
13 New Hampshire 68.3% 925,783 17,215
14 Colorado 67.9% 3,868,625 19,129
15 Oregon 67.7% 2,837,473 12,044
16 California 67.4% 26,642,235 16,862
17 New Mexico 67.3% 1,411,189 18,790
18 Minnesota 66.7% 3,739,984 20,080
19 Delaware 65.6% 634,068 22,590
20 Pennsylvania 64.9% 8,316,609 18,545
21 Illinois 64.9% 8,272,328 20,092
22 Florida 64.7% 13,786,379 23,440
23 Wisconsin 62.9% 3,655,498 21,844
24 Nebraska 60.8% 1,172,996 19,900
25 Utah 60.7% 1,918,731 23,384
26 Iowa 59.7% 1,882,680 20,002
27 Arizona 58.9% 4,224,876 21,514
28 Texas 58.5% 16,790,210 18,458
29 Nevada 58.3% 1,769,916 18,650
30 South Dakota 58.2% 513,135 22,726
31 North Carolina 58.1% 6,036,787 19,026
32 Kansas 57.9% 1,686,060 20,672
33 Michigan 57.6% 5,756,914 19,593
34 Alaska 56.6% 417,456 22,647
35 Ohio 56.1% 6,558,279 19,387
36 West Virginia 55.2% 997,105 20,637
37 Kentucky 54.9% 2,455,120 21,529
38 Montana 54.9% 583,016 19,759
39 South Carolina 54.6% 2,777,651 22,208
40 Oklahoma 54.5% 2,148,383 20,212
41 Missouri 53.8% 3,296,633 18,795
42 North Dakota 53.4% 406,065 25,292
43 Indiana 53.0% 3,547,865 21,071
44 Tennessee 52.5% 3,554,193 23,589
45 Georgia 52.3% 5,502,398 19,900
46 Arkansas 52.1% 1,568,777 21,693
47 Louisiana 50.9% 2,371,244 21,083
48 Mississippi 48.9% 1,461,543 20,938
49 Alabama 48.6% 2,374,104 20,850
50 Wyoming 48.3% 278,831 21,634
51 Idaho 47.6% 834,169 19,178

24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
