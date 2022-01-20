Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Utah Stacks Up

As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Utah, 60.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Utah appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Jan. 18, Utah has received about 5,680,900 vaccinations and administered about 82.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 739,206 confirmed cases of the virus in Utah as of Jan. 18 -- or 23,384 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Utah where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).