Indiana State

This is the City in Indiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2m9t00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Indiana, there were an average of 188.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Indiana has reported 20,944.4 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 19th most of all 50 states. Indiana has reported 298.9 deaths per 100,000, the 13th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kokomo metropolitan area has reported 20,594 confirmed cases, or 25,013.7 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Indiana.

Evansville, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 23,406.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Kokomo peaked at 33.8% in April 2020, and is now at 7.9% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Kokomo, IN 82,331 20,594 25,013.7 367 445.8
Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 73,722 23,406.8 912 289.6
Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 94,814 23,335.7 1,071 263.6
Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 46,930 22,942.1 621 303.6
South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 71,048 22,082.5 857 266.4
Terre Haute, IN 186,908 40,206 21,511.1 574 307.1
Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 47,506 20,786.6 419 183.3
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 420,729 20,731.0 5,371 264.7
Columbus, IN 82,481 16,621 20,151.3 209 253.4
Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 22,197 20,150.9 302 274.2
Muncie, IN 115,020 20,380 17,718.7 360 313.0
Bloomington, IN 167,296 25,658 15,336.9 331 197.9

Comments / 7

Blissfully Stephanie Salinas
3d ago

Why are they using the 2019 population estimate data and NOT the actual 2020 census data?? To skew the stats maybe?? Knowing people are leaving the democrats in droves??

Reply(2)
7
Tim Wenzel
2d ago

Everyone who enters a hospital is classified as having Covid everyone who dies has Covid unless relatives fight to get it changed

Reply
4
