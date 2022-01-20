Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 67.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Mexico is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Jan. 18, New Mexico has received about 4,015,200 vaccinations and administered about 89.0% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 393,736 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Jan. 18 -- or 18,790 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

