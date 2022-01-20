ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2jVi00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Colorado, there were an average of 245.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Colorado has reported 18,919.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 18th fewest of all 50 states. Colorado has reported 183.8 deaths per 100,000, the 10th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Grand Junction metropolitan area has reported 32,998 confirmed cases, or 21,821.5 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Colorado.

Greeley, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 21,613.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Grand Junction peaked at 12.5% in April 2020, and is now at 7.2% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Grand Junction, CO 151,218 32,998 21,821.5 481 318.1
Greeley, CO 305,345 65,996 21,613.6 604 197.8
Pueblo, CO 165,982 35,565 21,427.0 695 418.7
Colorado Springs, CO 723,498 150,134 20,751.1 1,510 208.7
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 2,892,066 553,810 19,149.3 4,861 168.1
Fort Collins, CO 344,786 58,661 17,013.7 410 118.9
Boulder, CO 322,510 48,212 14,949.0 305 94.6

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 3.0 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Hampshire. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 57 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 20, 655,282,365 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 199.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

93K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy