This is the City in Alabama With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2icz00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Alabama, there were an average of 192.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Alabama has reported 20,785.3 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 21st most of all 50 states. Alabama has reported 340.2 deaths per 100,000, the third most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Anniston-Oxford metropolitan area has reported 25,325 confirmed cases, or 22,095.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Alabama.

Gadsden, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 21,848.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Anniston-Oxford peaked at 18.7% in April 2020, and is now at 3.7% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 25,325 22,095.1 535 466.8
Gadsden, AL 102,748 22,449 21,848.6 530 515.8
Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 237,041 21,840.5 3,256 300.0
Mobile, AL 430,655 93,507 21,712.7 1,457 338.3
Decatur, AL 152,271 31,883 20,938.3 569 373.7
Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 44,353 20,839.6 603 283.3
Montgomery, AL 373,544 77,224 20,673.3 1,335 357.4
Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 51,243 20,441.5 897 357.8
Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 28,715 19,490.7 539 365.9
Dothan, AL 148,252 28,712 19,367.0 642 433.0
Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 30,677 19,036.1 271 168.2
Huntsville, AL 457,003 85,154 18,633.1 1,010 221.0

