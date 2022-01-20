ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Hawaii With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2hkG00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Hawaii, there were an average of 242.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Hawaii has reported 10,792.7 cases per 100,000 state residents, the fewest of all 50 states. Hawaii has reported 77.9 deaths per 100,000, the second fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Urban Honolulu metropolitan area has reported 111,628 confirmed cases, or 11,334.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Hawaii.

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, the only other metropolitan area in the state, has reported 11,108.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Urban Honolulu peaked at 20.7% in April 2020, and is now at 7.5% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Urban Honolulu, HI 984,821 111,628 11,334.9 816 82.9
Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI 165,979 18,438 11,108.6 108 65.1

Doty Thew
4d ago

Hawaii and Honolulu also have a large number of elderly and immune comprised residents. It's a small island ( 120 miles around) and a crowded urban area. I've been here since the beginning of this hoax and worked daily as a essential worker. I'm also 61 years old and have a heart condition. Hawaii quit reporting the ages of the flu victims around 6 months ago, guess they don't want us to know that it's not as deadly as they portray it to be.

Peter Rodby
4d ago

1 in 655 dies equates to 2181 if everyone in Hawaii were to ever be infected. Individuals with cancer don't have odds as reduced as Covid but everyone go get your vaccine without a care to what its longterm effects are!

