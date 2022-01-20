ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2fyo00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Arizona, there were an average of 183.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Arizona has reported 21,197.9 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 16th most of all 50 states. Arizona has reported 343.5 deaths per 100,000, the second most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Flagstaff metropolitan area has reported 32,490 confirmed cases, or 22,997.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Arizona.

Yuma, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 22,844.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Flagstaff peaked at 17.9% in April 2020, and is now at 8.1% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 32,490 22,997.9 423 299.4
Yuma, AZ 209,468 47,851 22,844.1 1,012 483.1
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,079,943 22,680.2 15,425 323.9
Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 42,924 20,666.8 1,230 592.2
Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 191,727 18,664.9 3,273 318.6
Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 22,080 17,542.3 484 384.5
Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 38,885 17,049.8 1,007 441.5

Comments / 20

love portion 11
3d ago

all of these numbers are suspect for a wide range of reasons, live your life and don't take a negative view because of media exaggerations

Reply
7
RichBitch
3d ago

Both of those areas are very Republican sadly.... even though NAU is in Flagstaff. Sounds like karma to me. I have heard the long term side effects from this variant are quite brutal.

Reply(5)
4
John Skinner
2d ago

They have been lying about the vid the vac and prophylactics since the beginning, overinflated deaths. Criminal charges should be filled against the media and our corrupt politicians! Crimes against humanity!

Reply(3)
3
