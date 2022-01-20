ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

This is the City in Iowa With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2e6500 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Iowa, there were an average of 148.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Iowa has reported 20,009.1 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 25th fewest of all 50 states. Iowa has reported 259.9 deaths per 100,000, the 21st fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Sioux City metropolitan area has reported 33,785 confirmed cases, or 23,486.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Iowa.

Dubuque, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 22,730.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Sioux City peaked at 9.8% in April 2020, and is now at 3.7% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 33,785 23,486.9 416 289.2
Dubuque, IA 96,982 22,044 22,730.0 271 279.4
Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 139,190 20,455.9 1,308 192.2
Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 34,209 20,175.6 531 313.2
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 75,519 19,812.2 879 230.6
Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 51,789 19,177.1 623 230.7
Iowa City, IA 170,677 30,924 18,118.4 188 110.1
Ames, IA 123,311 20,722 16,804.7 115 93.3

Comments / 3

Kurt Watson
2d ago

The number of cases does not mean ANYTHING. The CDC has admitted the PCR test does not work in diagnosing CV-19. Most tests render false positives. Also, medical facilities get financially compensated by giving you the test, as well as when you are diagnosed as positive. It is complete fraud. Wake up!

Reply
2
