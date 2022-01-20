Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Hampshire Stacks Up

As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Hampshire, 68.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Hampshire is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Jan. 18, New Hampshire has received about 3,086,000 vaccinations and administered about 81.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 233,508 confirmed cases of the virus in New Hampshire as of Jan. 18 -- or 17,215 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).