Louisiana State

This is the City in Louisiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dqg2G6l00 The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 19,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 256.2 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Louisiana, there were an average of 250.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, Louisiana has reported 21,133.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 17th most of all 50 states. Louisiana has reported 325.4 deaths per 100,000, the fifth most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Monroe metropolitan area has reported 48,187 confirmed cases, or 23,684.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Louisiana.

Shreveport-Bossier City, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 21,314.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Monroe peaked at 12.8% in April 2020, and is now at 6.3% as of May 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of January 18. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Monroe, LA 203,457 48,187 23,684.1 851 418.3
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 85,176 21,314.3 1,536 384.4
Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 44,705 21,271.7 692 329.3
Hammond, LA 132,057 26,921 20,385.9 538 407.4
New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 257,112 20,280.5 3,484 274.8
Lake Charles, LA 208,549 42,182 20,226.4 649 311.2
Lafayette, LA 489,914 97,025 19,804.5 1,272 259.6
Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 168,945 19,775.4 2,403 281.3
Alexandria, LA 153,310 29,550 19,274.7 566 369.2

