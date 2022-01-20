ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey and Miles Kane have "so many songs" they could make an album. The 'Video Games' hitmaker and The Last Shadow Puppets star - who is set to release his new solo album 'Change The Show' on Friday (21.01.22) - recorded a bunch of tunes in 2018 during the...

Lana Del Rey’s greatest songs – ranked!

20. Summertime Sadness (2012) Apparently inspired by the suicide of a friend and remixed by Cedric Gervais into that rarest of things – a party-starting Lana Del Rey banger – Summertime Sadness was a hook-laden highlight of her second album Born to Die, later becoming a key text in the #prettywhenyoucry “sad girl” aesthetic Del Rey inadvertently spawned.
Lana Del Rey to preview new song on next week's Euphoria

Lana Del Rey is to preview a new song called 'watercolor eyes' on next week's 'Euphoria'. Fans of the 'West Coast' singer have been speculating that Lana has recorded a track for an episode of the hit HBO teen drama. And now, a trailer for season two, episode three has...
Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey's new song for teen drama Euphoria

Lana Del Rey has previewed a snippet of an upcoming new song that will be premiered on teen drama Euphoria. It follows weeks of heightened speculation that Lana had indeed submitted fresh material to the soundtrack of the HBO show, which debuted its second season premiere last week. In a...
Lana Del Rey Joins Euphoria Universe With ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Listen To Lana Del Rey’s Beautiful New Song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single and her contribution to the Euphoria season two soundtrack, “Watercolor Eyes.”. The track is the first to be released from the hit HBO show’s forthcoming soundtrack album and will appear on the third episode of the new season. The episode will air on HBO on Sunday (January 23), while the soundtrack album will be released on February 25.
Pusha T's Lana Del Rey Photo & New Music Preview Has Fans Excited

Pusha T's 2018 album Daytona, a 7 track drug dealer's diegesis, was met with high praise and critical acclaim. Produced entirely by GOOD Music head and worldwide phenomenon Kanye West, the exquisitely chopped samples and infectious drum patterns, coupled with Push's demeanor and delivery, instantly put the album in contention for classic status over time.
Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.)
U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account. The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”
US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
