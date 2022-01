Time to cherish peace with all your heart. We are now at episode 4 of Peacemaker, The Choad Less Traveled, and in a stunning subversion, this is one depressing episode from the usually funny Peacemaker. Sure, there is still some laughter to be had, but by far, it is all about the hints of the tragedy of Peacemaker's upbringing from his father, that leads to a lot of depressing moments. The good thing is John Cena is up for the task, proving himself to be a good dramatic actor, as well as a gifted comedian.

