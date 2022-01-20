Forest Service announces recreation fee-free days

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the national park service is waiving entrance fees for 110 national parks across the country, including our Joshua Tree National Park, today, January 17. Camping and reservation fees will still be collected as normal. Fee-free days are an opportunity to take advantage of scenic hikes and views, and to enjoy the desert, day or night. Prepare accordingly with a backpack, water, sunscreen, hat, and snacks. Pack up your family, bring a camera, and enjoy a free visit to your beautiful desert park. Fee-free days at the national park also tend to attract crowds. Crowded conditions create limited parking, full campgrounds, and lines at park entrances. The best ways to prepare for your visit to Joshua Tree National Park include avoiding entering the park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and avoiding exiting the park around sunset. With more tips to prepare for your trip, here’s Reporter Ernest Figueroa…
