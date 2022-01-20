ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles forced to axe Australian and New Zealand leg of Love On Tour

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles' Australian and New Zealand leg of his 'Love On Tour' run has been axed. The 'Golden' singer has been forced to abandon his shows Down Under this year, which were originally set to take place back in November 2020, before being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A...

www.wfmz.com

