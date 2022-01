It’s been a long wait for Euphoria fans, but season 2 of the hit HBO series is finally in the works. Season 1 premiered in June 2019 to instant critical acclaim and widespread popularity. Loosely based on an Israeli series of the same name, the show follows a group of high school students as they navigate friendship, love, sex and drugs. Despite some backlash about what some critics considered to be excessive sexual content, season 1 was largely praised for its mature depiction of the lives of teenagers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO