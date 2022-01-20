ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiley says not resigning, denies Tennis Australia paying Djokovic legal fees

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Embattled Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday he would not be resigning over the Novak Djokovic saga and denied Tennis Australia (TA) were paying the Serbian’s legal and travel expenses. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, hours after a...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open supporters ‘welcome’ to wear Peng Shuai T-shirts

Spectators at the Australian Open are welcome to wear T-shirts supporting Peng Shuai tournament director Craig Tiley has said.Organisers have been heavily criticised after a woman wearing a “Where is Peng Shuai” T-shirt was ejected from the event last week, with Martina Navratilova branding the move “cowardly” and accusing Tennis Australia of “capitulating” to China There has been major concern inside and outside tennis for the well-being of the former world doubles number one since she disappeared from view in November after making allegations on social media about a senior Chinese official.Tennis Australia has come under fire for asking...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Fans at the Australian Open can wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" "Hopefully people in China, in mainland China, will see thousands of people wearing those Peng Shuai T-shirts at the Australian Open grand final and they will know that she is still not safe," he told AFP.  "They will know that people all across the world are still speaking out for Peng Shuai."
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I'm completely destroyed'

Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Cameron#Reuters#Australian#Serbian#Federal#Tennis Australia#The South African#Channel 9
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy