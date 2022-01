The Avengers might not have reformed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of yet, thanks in part to the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, but the Green Goblin recently returned to the silver screen thanks in part to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Willem Dafoe reprising the role of Norman Osborn. However, Marvel Comics has seen the Earth's Mightiest Heroes running into the most twisted version of the Green Goblin to date, with an alternate take on Norman Osborn storming their universe alongside a new Masters of Evil and sporting the name, Ghost Goblin.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO