Those who’ve been following my progress for the last several years know I’ve been prioritizing my health more than I have ever have before. What started in 2019 as a goal to lose weight has morphed into something so much more — a full transformation of mind, body and soul. If someone would have told me in the summer of 2019 where I’d be today, I wouldn’t believe them. That’s how different my life was just two and a half years ago.

