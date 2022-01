Valorant's Patch 4.0 has gone live. This update includes new Agent Neon, a fresh Battlepass, and more. Valorant players have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Neon, the game's new Agent from the Philippines. Her fast-paced and electrifiying abilities are sure to put a jolt into any match. With the release of Patch 4.0, Neon is finally live and ready to be put to the test. Along with a new Agent, a few weapons have been given some balance updates. Maps such as Bind and Breeze have also received some reshaping to help adjust the attacker/defender dynamic during matches.

