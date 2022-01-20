ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6xQb_0dqfzBhP00

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday.

The jump from the previous December was the largest year-on-year increase for any month since the Federal Statistics Office began compiling the producer price numbers in 1949, the office said.

December's figures marked the third consecutive month of very high numbers after October and November showed increases of 18.4% and 19.2% respectively. read more

The average expectation among analysts polled by Reuters was an annual increase of 19.4%.

Producer prices also registered a record jump of 5% month on month, against 0.8% in November.

Energy prices were up 69% compared with December 2020, the Federal Statistics Office said. Stripping out energy prices, producer prices rose 10.4% on the year.

Producer prices are considered a leading indicator for inflation. They are recorded at the factory gate - before products are processed further or go on sale - and can provide an early indication of consumer price trends.

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK set to face record-high gas prices if Russia invades Ukraine

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas imports fell 7% in Jan-Nov, bill jumped 78.5%

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany imported 7% less natural gas in the period from January to November 2021 than a year earlier, but its bill rose 78.5% as prices surged, official data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Tight global supply sent prices spiralling last year, though they have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

High gas price pushes Norway's trade surplus to record in December

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s trade surplus rose to a new record in December, boosted by soaring prices for its natural gas exports, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday. The December surplus hit 106 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.09 billion), beating a previous record of 84.5 billion...
TRAFFIC
Elkhart Truth

Producer prices rise highest on record, adding to inflation concerns

(The Center Square) – Newly released federal inflation data show another record increase, the latest in a string of inflation numbers that have Americans concerned. The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released pricing data Thursday showing the producer price index rose 0.2% in December, yet another month of increase after a year of aggressive price hikes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producer#Inflation#German
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Average new car price hit record $47,077 in December

The car business is on a streak, but it's bad one for consumers. The average price paid for a new vehicle set a ninth-straight monthly record in December of $47,077, according to Kelley Blue Book. Low inventories caused by ongoing supply chain issues combined with high demand driven by an...
BUYING CARS
Daily Herald

Wholesale prices jumped 9.7% , setting record for 2021

WASHINGTON -- Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.7% for all of 2021, setting an annual record and providing further evidence that inflation is still present at all levels of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
aba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in December

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in December after increasing 0.5%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Marketplace bug sees at least $1 mln of NFTs sold below market price

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A bug in the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, allowed attackers to purchase at least $1 million worth of NFTs across multiple different wallets for significantly below market price, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of crypto asset,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April. The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723. Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets such as equities while the dollar rallied. Wall Street stocks slumped, after last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Electricity blackouts could hit Europe, experts warn

Europe could be hit by electricity blackouts in the next few months if average temperatures fall, energy experts have warned.Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs said that Europe has enough gas stored up to get through winter, but if temperatures were to drop, leading to an increase in demand, storage could fall below the record lows seen in 2018.If this happens “electricity blackouts (are) likely,” the bank’s analysts said.It also warned that even if Russia ramps up its supplies to the region, north west Europe is likely to see gas prices at around double their normal levels.This is before taking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine tensions lift dollar, send euro lower

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by rising geopolitical risk over Ukraine and a likely hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week. Markets until recently had mostly shrugged off the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine crisis slams Russian, other EM assets

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble and stocks slid on Monday, and emerging markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America dropped sharply as worries that Moscow could invade Ukraine gripped the West. The rouble , , which began the year at around 74 per greenback, slid almost 2%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fortescue reports rise in shipments but flags labour shortage

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday posted a 2% rise in second-quarter shipments, but warned of pressures from strong demand for labour and resources, as well as supply chain constraints due to the pandemic. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 47.5 million tonnes (mt)...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday extended its current pandemic measures as the experts panel appointed by the government has warned the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant could bring critical infrastructure in Europe’s biggest economy to a breaking point. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had agreed with the heads...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy