Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2022

Readers share their thoughts on whether Nick Kristof should be on the ballot.

On Kristof's eligibility, the proof is out there

If Nick Kristof considers himself an Oregon resident, can we see his income tax returns for the last couple of years?

Did he file Form 40, in which case all of his income would be taxed in Oregon as is required of all Oregon residents? Or, did he file a Form 40N, in which case he did not claim to be a resident and only paid Oregon taxes on his Oregon income?

A simple question, with a simple answer that does not require a detailed parsing of Oregon election law or case law precedents, or interpretations of all the heartwarming stories about his 4-H membership and family vacations in Oregon.

Edward Reckford, Portland

Feature about missionaries was uplifting

In the midst of all the disheartening news, it was such an encouragement to read Pat Kruis' article "Held captive in Haiti" about Oregonian Austin Smucker's ordeal and faith.

Thank you so much for publishing this account of the capture and miraculous escape of the missionaries. Their faith in God is an inspiration to many.

Charles Felton, Laurel

Voters should have option to vote for Nick Kristof

When I saw the story about Nick Kristof running for governor, I was thrilled and relieved. I immediately began my support of him and offered to volunteer to get him elected.

Oregonians need a bold leader who will bring people together and get things done. I believe Nick Kristof is that person.

The current secretary of state barred Kristof from running because he resides in two states. She interpreted his dual residence as proof that Kristof is not a resident of Oregon and so does not qualify for the ballot. I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice Bill Riggs' opinion that Nick qualifies, and the opinions of three former secretaries of state who agree that election officials usually err on the side of inclusion when it comes to determining eligibility to vote or run for office.

Kristof is eager and ready to lead his home state of Oregon to a new frontier, where all of us can feel represented by our governor. I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nick Kristof on the ballot.

Jean K. Shirkoff, Southwest Portland

{loadposition sub-article-02}