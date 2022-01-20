ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2022

On Kristof's eligibility, the proof is out there

If Nick Kristof considers himself an Oregon resident, can we see his income tax returns for the last couple of years?

Did he file Form 40, in which case all of his income would be taxed in Oregon as is required of all Oregon residents? Or, did he file a Form 40N, in which case he did not claim to be a resident and only paid Oregon taxes on his Oregon income?

A simple question, with a simple answer that does not require a detailed parsing of Oregon election law or case law precedents, or interpretations of all the heartwarming stories about his 4-H membership and family vacations in Oregon.

Edward Reckford, Portland

Feature about missionaries was uplifting

In the midst of all the disheartening news, it was such an encouragement to read Pat Kruis' article "Held captive in Haiti" about Oregonian Austin Smucker's ordeal and faith.

Read our story on the ordeal of an Oregon missionary in Haiti, published online Jan. 4, 2022.

Thank you so much for publishing this account of the capture and miraculous escape of the missionaries. Their faith in God is an inspiration to many.

Charles Felton, Laurel

Voters should have option to vote for Nick Kristof

When I saw the story about Nick Kristof running for governor, I was thrilled and relieved. I immediately began my support of him and offered to volunteer to get him elected.

Oregonians need a bold leader who will bring people together and get things done. I believe Nick Kristof is that person.

The current secretary of state barred Kristof from running because he resides in two states. She interpreted his dual residence as proof that Kristof is not a resident of Oregon and so does not qualify for the ballot. I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice Bill Riggs' opinion that Nick qualifies, and the opinions of three former secretaries of state who agree that election officials usually err on the side of inclusion when it comes to determining eligibility to vote or run for office.

Kristof is eager and ready to lead his home state of Oregon to a new frontier, where all of us can feel represented by our governor. I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nick Kristof on the ballot.

Jean K. Shirkoff, Southwest Portland

Forest Grove News Times

Metro chief promises visible progress on homeless crisis soon

President Lynn Peterson also criticizes the People for Portland group for increasing cynicism.In a sign of how critical the homeless crisis has become, Metro President Lynn Peterson focused on the issue in her State of the Region address — and she did not pull any punches about the dire situation. "All you have to do is look around to see that as a country and as a region we are not measuring up. Our most vulnerable people are unhoused, at risk, and our region is suffering. The situation is urgent, and you have a right to be upset. I'm upset,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Forest Grove is working on homelessness solutions

Kristy Kottkey: 'Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people.'Sometimes, it is hard to tell the truth. We find ways to shield it, ignore it, or the most vexing for me personally, we "reframe it." But sometimes, the hard truth is what we need to hear in order to address a problem. Our City Council continues to receive letters from community members who detail valid concerns about the homelessness problem — and mainly, the encampments. We have all seen the visible camps that sprung up in local communities this past year, we've followed the frustrations on social media,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

New Oregon state senators to be sworn in Friday

Sens.-designate Rachel Armitage and Janeen Sollman, both Democrats, were named to fill vacancies late last week.Two Democrats will officially join the ranks of the Oregon Senate on Friday, Jan. 21. Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 19, that both Sens.-designate Rachel Armitage and Janeen Sollman will be sworn into office at 1 p.m. Friday. The two senators-designate were appointed last Friday, Jan. 14, to fill the vacant seats of two longtime Democratic lawmakers who resigned late last year. Armitage, who works as an administrator at Reed College in Southeast Portland, lives in Warren. She will complete the unexpired...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election.Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you? Several news organizations, including the Pamplin Media Group, want to hear directly from you before talking to the candidates. To pull it off, we've teamed up with Rural Development Initiatives, a nonprofit focused on community vitality in rural Oregon, and the Agora Journalism Center, part of the University of Oregon School of Journalism. We're...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

New Forest Grove fire chief tasked with consolidating

Four other entities contract with the city of Forest Grove for the fire chief's services.New Forest Grove Fire Chief Jim Geering is introducing himself to staff in a series of meetings, because with 24-hour shifts, not every firefighter can make the same session. Geering retired as chief of his hometown department in Southern California in 2020 after 35 years of service. A daughter in Tigard and the challenge of restructuring the fire service in western Washington County drew him back to work as fire chief for Forest Grove, Cornelius and Gaston, where he has been learning the lay of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing resultsUPDATE: Center for COVID Control announced via its website Jan. 13 that all test sites would temporarily close, amid complaints about several locations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureaus in other states. Center for COVID Control, based in Illinois, is a company offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company offers testing at two sites in Portland and one in Tigard. The Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Sollman appointed to fill vacant Oregon Senate District 15 seat

State Rep. Janeen Sollman was appointed Friday, Jan. 14, to fill a legislative vacancy in Senate District 15.State Rep. Janeen Sollman has been selected to fill a legislative vacancy in Oregon Senate District 15. The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Sollman in a 4-1 vote at a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14. Commissioner Nafisa Fai was the only board member to deviate from her colleagues, casting her vote for labor organizer Lamar Wise. Sollman will succeed former Sen. Chuck Riley, who resigned at the end of 2021 for personal reasons. Riley was first elected to the Senate in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Service nonprofits could get grants from Beaverton church group

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations.The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties. Those services can range from healthcare to food or shelter. The Southminster Foundation says it has been awarding grants since 1980. In 2021, grant recipients included Portland Youth Builders, Rose Haven, Rehab's Sisters, HomePlate Youth Services, Black Parent Initiative and the Immigrant Mutual Aid Coalition. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 28. The application and more information about the program can be found on the foundation's website or by calling the Southminster Presbyterian Church office at 503-644-2073. Southminster Presbyterian Church bills itself as "a progressive and welcoming community," with services at present being held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church building is located at 12250 S.W. Denney Road in Beaverton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County nonprofits split nearly $900,000 in grants

The Oregon Business Development Department distributed $8.75 million in grants to assist small businessesThe Oregon Business Development Department says it distributed $8.75 million in grants to organizations that provide technical assistance to small businesses across the state, including nearly $900,000 for nonprofits working in Washington County. The grant program, established last year by the Legislature, provided funds to 33 of 60 applicants, according to a news release from the department Tuesday, Jan. 11. In Washington County, according to the release, Centro Cultural received $300,000 to add staff capacity at Centro de Prosperidad, which provides bilingual client assistance to small business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Terror in Hawaii, four years ago

Marianne Bickett: 'I was waiting for the sound of a loud blast and what might come next.'The morning of Jan. 13, 2018, began as many days on the islands do, rich with birds singing, and the sun breaking through lingering clouds with a hint of a rainbow, filling the soft breeze with peace. I was out for a morning walk with my son's dog, enjoying a stroll in paradise and feeling very blissful. Gratitude enfolded me as we walked towards the shopping center nearby so I could mail a card to my husband, who couldn't join me for this trip....
HAWAII STATE
