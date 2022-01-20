ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Expeditions: Rome Review – Roma Invicta

By Chris Wray
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I knew anybody within Logic Artists, I'd be pretty concerned about the future of that person's father. Logic Artists seems to have a thing about the murder of a father and the subsequent vengeance of that murder. I wouldn't be surprised to find an anonymous hitman employed to kill one...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Expeditions: Rome Gets New Trailer Introducing Caeso Quinctius Aquilinus

Today THQ Nordic and Logic Artists released another trailer of their upcoming turn-based tactical RPG Expeditions: Rome. The new trailer focuses on introducing one of the playable characters of the game, the centurion aeso Quinctius Aquilinus. You can check it out below. You can also see the previous trailer focusing...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Expeditions: Rome Bestia Trailer Introduces the Brutal Gladiator

THQ Nordic and Logic Artists have released a new Expeditions: Rome Bestia trailer, focusing on the brutal gladiator Bestia Tabat. Bestia is one of the historical RPG’s 6 companion characters. He is an African slave that was sold to the gladiator pits due to his ferocious combat prowess. After a long and successful career, Bestia earned his freedom. However, his lust for combat can’t be satisfied by living an ordinary life, and now he sells his services fighting Rome’s enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaius Julius Caesar
Person
Cicero
Person
Julius Caesar
PCGamesN

Expeditions: Rome mixes historical grand strategy with an epic RPG

The Expeditions series has gone through its own epic voyage over the years. From the early days of the Spanish conquest of South America, through to a rich (if slightly convoluted) Viking romp back in 2017, developer Logic Artists has returned with a third game. Instead of leading a viking raiding party, this time you’re commanding an entire Roman legion during the height of the republic.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Expeditions: Rome Julia Trailer Introduces the Stealthy Spy

THQ Nordic and Logic Artists have released a new Expeditions: Rome Julia trailer, showcasing the game’s stealthy spy Julia Calida. Julia Calida is one of the historical RPG’s 6 companion characters. She fled from trouble in Rome by disguising herself as a man, and ended up becoming a skilled spy and assassin. She is a stealthy and cunning agent that prefers to strike from the shadows with her bow, or thin out enemy ranks with poisoned water supplies before the battle even starts.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Expeditions: Rome Showcases More Gameplay in New Trailer

Developer Logic Arts and publisher THQ Nordic have revealed more gameplay of their upcoming tactical strategy RPG Expeditions: Rome in the form of a gameplay trailer. The new trailer specifically focuses on the gameplay aspects during a siege battle in Greece, showcasing how players can approach different missions across three different stages. In the first stage, we see one of the confirmed companions in the game, Caeso, taking out enemies along with other team members in the party, by using swift strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does Expeditions: Rome have controller support?

Most PC games allow you to control them however you want. Having options makes your game more accessible. A developer needs to consider controller options if its game is coming to consoles. However, not all games release outside of PC, and some titles require more buttons than a controller has. This guide explains if Expeditions: Rome has controller support and your options for playing it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome Review#Logic Artists#Egyptian
techraptor.net

Expeditions: Rome Developer Logic Artists Closing Down to Make NFT Games

There's bad news for fans of the Expeditions franchise -- Expeditions: Rome developer Logic Artists is closing down and joining Dynasty Studios to make NFT games. Expeditions: Rome has launched today, a little more than a year after the game was first revealed. It's a solid entry in the franchise, but it also looks like it may be the last: Logic Artists is closing down and joining Dynasty Studios to make NFT games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Expeditions: Rome’ devs explain what focusing on NFTs means for game

The developers behind Expeditions: Rome have reassured players that the game will not be ignored. That’s despite plans to focus on NFT games. The statement comes following an announcement earlier this week from Logic Artists. Its founders stated that they were launching a new studio focused on NFT games. Players were concerned that the change would mean the game would be overlooked.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Egypt
AFP

Rare Botticelli under the hammer in New York, one year after record sale price

A rare Botticelli painting depicting Jesus Christ will go up for auction on January 27 at Sotheby's in New York, a year after a record $92 million was paid for a work by the Italian Renaissance master. While the majority of works by Sandro Botticelli, such as the famous "Allegory of Spring" or "Birth of Venus", are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence, pieces circulating in private collections are much rarer. "In private hands, we reckon there's only about five or so that we know out there," Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby's Old Masters department, told AFP. "Man of Sorrows," on display to the public from Saturday at the auction house in New York, is a portrait of Jesus against a black background. He is staring intently, a crown of thorns on his head and surrounded by angels. His hands are bound by ropes and scarred.
RELIGION
theculturetrip.com

The Best Sailing and Cruise Expeditions in Europe

Ready to see Europe by sea? Climb aboard one of these TRIPS by Culture Trip or other sailing tours and set out on an oceanic journey full of nautical luxuries. Sailing in the Mediterranean isn’t the only way to explore Europe by boat. From the frigid waters of the Arctic Circle to the Cyclades Islands swimming around the Aegean, these sea trips and experiences – bookable with Culture Trip – let you chart a course in any direction and reach a port of call that holds a boatload of culture, history and recreation. Say ‘ahoy’ and come aboard on one of the best sailing and cruise expeditions in Europe.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 28, dies of Covid after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease while being treated at Italian hospital

An anti-vaxxer has died of Covid-19 after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease, while being treated at a hospital in Italy. The man, named as Luigi Cossellu by local media and who was admitted on January 16, reportedly denied the existence of Covid-19 and had refused to get the vaccine.
WORLD
wccftech.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Seemingly Leaked by PS Store, and it’s Surprisingly Soon

When is the PS5-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo going to launch? There have been hints that it might be coming soon, as the game was recently rated in Korea, and now we may have a release date. Apparently, the PlayStation Store recently slipped up, posting a late March release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo. The page has since been amended, but the folks at MP1st managed to grab a couple screenshots. Check them out below.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Showcases Snow and Slaughter in 10 Minutes of Gameplay

Ah we learned last week, the Serious Sam series is getting frosty in a new standalone spinoff of the recently-released Serious Sam 4. Sadly, the announcement didn’t include much gameplay, but that changes now as Croteam and Devolver Digital have shared the first 10 minutes of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem in action. In typical Sam fashion, there isn’t a lot of messing about – just a lot of good, old-fashioned straightforward alien blasting. Just as it should be. You can check out the gameplay for yourself, below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy