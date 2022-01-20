Did Anyone Win the Powerball Jackpot on 01/19/22? Numbers and Results

Just a couple of weeks ago, A $100,000 Top Prize lottery scratch-off was sold in Victoria this morning and shortly after, was redeemed at the local Lottery claim center. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The store it was sold at is a store that I frequent. So I asked if lottery tickets sales have picked up since the winning ticket was sold. The answer was a resounding, yes! I mean, they have a big new fancy sign that says, 'we sold a winning lottery ticket'

VICTORIA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO