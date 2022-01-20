ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Anyone Win the Powerball Jackpot on 01/19/22? Numbers and Results

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
There were seven lucky ticket holders who each won at least $50,000. But did anyone win the jackpot in the latest...

NBC New York

Why the 2 Winners of the $632.6 Million Powerball Draw Will Receive Different Payouts

After 40 successive draws, the supersized Powerball jackpot worth $632.6 million has been won by two ticketholders who matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. The winners will split the seventh-largest pot in Powerball history, but they won't receive the same amount due to differences in how their states tax lottery wins.
LOTTERY
KIXS FM 108

Scratch Tickets With The Most Unclaimed Jackpots

Just a couple of weeks ago, A $100,000 Top Prize lottery scratch-off was sold in Victoria this morning and shortly after, was redeemed at the local Lottery claim center. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The store it was sold at is a store that I frequent. So I asked if lottery tickets sales have picked up since the winning ticket was sold. The answer was a resounding, yes! I mean, they have a big new fancy sign that says, 'we sold a winning lottery ticket'
VICTORIA, TX
WAFB

Where lotto winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to more than $630 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
KTAL

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
MARYLAND STATE
WNCT

Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve. The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at […]
LEWISVILLE, NC
NJ.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $1M sold at N.J. deli, food mart

Both $1 million Mega Millions tickets bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing were bought in North Jersey. One second-prize Mega Millions ticket was sold at Food Mart on Market Street in Elmwood Park and the other at Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in the Hewitt section of West Milford, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. Each lucky ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Popculture

Powerball Lottery at $630 Million: Here's Where the 2 Winning Tickets Were Sold

There were two winning tickets sold in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. The jackpot reached $632.6 million, with a cash option of $450.2 million. Thanks to strong sales, the jackpot became the seventh-largest in Powerball history. The winners, who bought their tickets in California and Wisconsin, will split the jackpot.
LOTTERY
Bakersfield Now

Woman accidentally buys wrong lottery ticket, wins $50K

“Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” made famous by Frank Sinatra, might very well be a Maryland woman’s new favorite song. The 43-year-old, who is using the alias “Winner by Default,” won the $50,000 top prize playing the Deluxe Crossword game, though she had intended to buy a different Maryland Lottery $20 scratch-off game out of a self-service lottery vending machine.
LOTTERY
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

