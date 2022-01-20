ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Antero Resources: Improving Finances Make This Worth Considering

By Power Hedge
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antero Resources is one of the major players in the natural gas-rich Appalachian region. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a major producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Appalachia along with being one of the largest producers of these hydrocarbon products in the United States. This is a reasonably...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Chesapeake Energy Is Strong With Or Without Chief Oil And Gas

Chesapeake Energy has a committed 3% dividend yield and an additional commitment to payout its FCF for additional shareholder returns. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) is an American energy company that has recovered significantly from its original bankruptcy. The company has a $7.5 billion market capitalization, and recent news has indicated the company could be in a $2.4 billion acquisition deal to acquire Chief Oil and Gas. As we'll see throughout this article, both with and without the acquisition, the company has significant potential.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigislandnow.com

Crafty Financing to Help Improve Hawai‘i Airports

The state of Hawai‘i is putting its money to work. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced this week in a press release that the Airports Division has sold new airports system revenue bonds to deliver critical funding for projects that will continue to modernize and expand air service facilities across the state. At the same time, the Airports Division took advantage of low interest rates in the municipal bond market to refinance prior bonds for cost savings.
HAWAII STATE
Seeking Alpha

Antero Resources: What Costs?

The advantage of the company strategy is becoming apparent to the market. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has long been criticized in some quarters for having high costs. These high costs resulted in an unattractive breakeven point for some investors when reviewing the natural gas prices needed to breakeven. However, the benefits of the company strategy are now becoming apparent as the price needed to breakeven on the sale of natural gas from the production stream is extremely low. This highlights the point that good strategies generally rotate to the top in a commodity industry like this one. Therefore, which of the top profitability strategies to execute is a management choice. In any event shareholders will now be benefitting from the choices management made.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cenlanow.com

Being energy efficient: A resolution worth making

PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 10, 2022 – It’s a new year, and as customers contemplate what to include on their list of New Year’s resolutions, here’s an achievable one that will benefit them and their family or business, as well as the community as a whole – being energy efficient.
PINEVILLE, LA
Seeking Alpha

Texas considering steps to curb earthquakes in Permian basin

Regulators this month classified a swath of the Permian as a "seismic response area" and are considering plans that could impact 72 waste water disposal wells that account for ~270kb/d of water disposal. Following a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the basin last month, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the...
TEXAS STATE
Seeking Alpha

Bloom Energy: Buy Rating For The Future Hydrogen Platform Leader

Bloom Energy's strong value proposition to enterprise customers includes lower and more predictable costs, more resilient and reliable power and better ESG profile. After researching and doing a deeper dive into Bloom Energy (BE), I am initiating Bloom Energy with a buy rating and a target price of $30.90, implying an upside potential of 85%. The reasons for these include:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Antero Midstream declares $0.225 dividend

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) declares $0.225/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 9; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during Q421. It had ~$150M of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300M authorized share repurchase program as of December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Resources#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Cnx Resources#Ar#Eqt Corporation#Appalachian
Seeking Alpha

Positivity Comes With Volatility For Municipals In 2022

The S&P Municipal Bond Index finished 2021 with a gain of 1.77% as demand for muni bonds continued to outpace supply. We expect the positive momentum to continue into 2022, although it is likely to be a choppier environment and require more patience than in prior years.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Oatly: Risks Remain Over Delayed Production Hikes And Financing

Oatly is executing well in terms of developing a market-leading brand, converting customers to plant-based milk substitutes and global expansion. Oatly (OTLY) is executing well in terms of developing a market-leading brand, converting customers to plant-based milk substitutes and global expansion. Unfortunately, this is all coming at a price where shareholders must ultimately foot the bill. The shares have corrected but we see further downside risk from delayed production capacity hikes and financing. Current valuations do not justify investment in what will ultimately become a low-return consumer staples operation. We remain bearish on the shares.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Patrick Industries: A Quality Company At A Cheap Price

Patrick Industries has consistently grown its top line and that trend remains unchanged when looking at recent financial performance. Providers of industrial components and building products and materials are vital suppliers to the broader manufacturing and construction markets. One company that operates in this space is a firm called Patrick Industries (PATK). In recent years, Patrick Industries exhibited consistent growth on its top line and attractive cash flows. Growth strengthened throughout the 2021 fiscal year and shares of the business seem to be trading at levels that investors should consider to be cheap. Add all of this together, and the company should make for an attractive opportunity for those who are patient and willing to wait for an investment thesis to come to fruition.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Seeking Alpha

eFFECTOR Therapeutics provides pipeline update; inks up to $50M investment contract

EFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) announced pipeline updates and an investment agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for a commitment of up to $50M over 36 months. The company said that a new group has been added to evaluate frontline maintenance in patients with PD-L1 ≥1% in the phase 2b KICKSTART trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Spruce Biosciences falls 9% amid pipeline update, outlook

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) provided an update on its clinical programs and financials. The company said it accelerating patient recruitment in the CAHmelia studies, which are evaluating tildacerfont for Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands. The company expects topline results from CAHmelia-203 in...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Dynasty Financial Partners Rolls Out IPO As Markets Wobble

Dynasty Financial Partners has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Dynasty Financial Partners (DSTY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides a suite of software...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

US natural gas price down 5%, global gas crisis eases

Henry hub natural gas prices are down 5% this morning, (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) despite a forecast from the National Weather Service calling for below average temperatures across much of the Northeast next week. An uptick in wind and increase in oil-to-electricity in New England is helping put downward pressure on natural...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy