ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Led by Donkeys skewers Boris Johnson with Line of Duty parody

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tntC_0dqfvkyC00

Led By Donkeys have torn into the prime minister, Boris Johnson with a scathing edit of him being interrogated by AC-12 officers from the hit BBC police drama Line of Duty, amid the ongoing fallout from 'Partygate'.

In the four-minute clip, Johnson's face has been cleverly edited to appear in the infamous interview room with everyone's favourite coppers, Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dubar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) who were determined to get to the bottom of things as they grilled the PM like a criminal.

The first piece of evidence they showed the PM was the email from Johnson's private secretary Martin Reynolds had sent to Downing Street staff inviting them to a "bring your own booze party" back in May 2020 while the country was under Covid lockdown restrictions at this time.

When faced with this evidence, Johnson replied with his go-to response: "All that is subject for an interview..err...investigation by Sue Gray."

But Hastings wasn't having any of it and commented: "We've investigated it, and the facts are plain for everyone to see."

Throughout the video, the officers duly reminded Johnson of the sacrifices people made at the height of the pandemic such as not being able to see family members, cancelling weddings, and limiting the number of funeral attendees in order to keep everyone safe from the virus.

When the Prime Minister responded with his apology from PMQs, DI Arnott rebuked: "The only thing you're sorry about is that you got caught."

After Johnson used the excuse that he "believed implicitly that this [party] was a work event," an unamused DI Fleming sarcastically hit back: "A work event? Do you often have work meetings where everyone's told to bring their own booze?"

And of course, it wouldn't be an AC-12 interrogation without a zinger from Superintendent Hastings who cut through Johnson's work event excuses to deliver his iconic catchphrase: "Mother of God," before he told Johnson: "...you must think we were born yesterday, fella!"

At the end of the clip, Hastings piled the pressure on Johnson, saying: "If you've got one shred of compassion for all those families who sacrificed so much, who lost so much, you'll go."

Since the clip was posted by the political campaign group, Led by Donkeys, it has received 5m views, nearly 120,000 likes and over 46,000 retweets.

Even Line of Duty writer Jed Mecurio appears to be a fan of the video as he shared the clip on Twitter.

It's clear that people are loving this political scandal-meets-TV police drama mash-up where Johnson was put through the wringer.

Get a cuppa and take this all in... \n\nIt's really really goodhttps://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Dawn Butler MP\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc99 (@Dawn Butler MP\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc99) 1642517003

I can't stop watching this.https://twitter.com/i/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Dr Dominic Pimenta (@Dr Dominic Pimenta) 1642580919

The best yet @jed_mercurio @ByDonkeys \u2018it\u2019s you who should be inside!\u2019 Brilliant. And could well happen.https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1642511981

This is worth 5 minutes of your time @BorisJohnsonhttps://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Lee Westwood (@Lee Westwood) 1642560205

While this latest @ByDonkeys montage is probably their best yet, the true hero of the hour is the video editor. \n\nThis is an absolutely remarkable job considering the dearth of available footage.https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Owen Williams \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f (@Owen Williams \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f) 1642548481

Wow. Incredibly done. https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Beverley Knight\ud83d\udc99 (@Beverley Knight\ud83d\udc99) 1642539777

This is well worth a watch this xxxhttps://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Lorraine (@Lorraine) 1642530507

Oh, this is good...https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@Julia Hartley-Brewer) 1642529209

This is brilliant.https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Gary Younge (@Gary Younge) 1642526581

Brilliantly brutal but so close to the knuckle @ledbydonkeys...on point as ever...and ,of course, the brilliant cast at AC-12https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Deborah Meaden \ud83d\udc99 (@Deborah Meaden \ud83d\udc99) 1642523450

Liking this new line of duty episodehttps://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— John Lush (@John Lush) 1642535080

The party is over. AC12 are on the case. Inspired\u2026https://twitter.com/bydonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Danny Shaw (@Danny Shaw) 1642517436

The series finale we all needed. Time for the PM to make an urgent exit.https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1483418498944671746\u00a0\u2026

— Innes M. Keighren (@Innes M. Keighren) 1642521849

Looks like an urgent exit may be required by the prime minister, only time will tell us if he takes it...

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

How many children does Boris Johnson have?

In December 2021, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed their second child.They announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on 9 December and later revealed that they named her Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”In July last year, following the pregnancy announcement, Ms Johnson revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year, and felt “incredibly blessed to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Mcclure
Person
Alastair Campbell
Person
Steve Arnott
Person
Beverley Knight
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
POLITICS
BBC

Emily Thornberry on Boris Johnson and No 10 lockdown parties

Boris Johnson "knows how bad it is because he was there" the shadow attorney general has said with reference to Downing Street parties during lockdown. Emily Thornberry claimed the PM "continues to lie to us" and was failing to take full responsibility for events. She said he did not realise...
U.K.
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Uk#Covid
Foreign Policy

Is Boris Johnson on His Way Out?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure amid his latest scandal, NATO-Russia Council begins in Brussels, and global growth is set to slow in 2022. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.
U.K.
Telegraph

Don’t be surprised at Boris Johnson admitting he’s an idiot – it was his last line of defence

So which is it to be, Prime Minister: are you a criminal or an idiot? Faced with the choice, Boris Johnson made the only choice he could: he pled the fool. What other conclusion can we draw from his explanation of what happened on May 20 2020? He was apparently unaware that his entire department was throwing what appears to be an illegal lockdown party, or what to most of us law-abiding citizens looks very like an illegal lockdown party, and when he did spot the kerfuffle in his garden, popped out to say hello and then bumbled back inside none the wiser.
U.K.
stljewishlight.org

Jewish Trivia: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in political trouble, as he once again was caught violating governmental COVID restrictions. Since the pandemic began, there have been numerous incidents where the Prime Minister and his staff were found to have been partying at his official residence. Among the latest revelations are that Johnson and his staff have held weekly “wine-time Fridays” throughout the pandemic, including right before the funeral of Prince Philip.
WORLD
Telegraph

The markets would celebrate Boris Johnson’s downfall

An embattled Prime Minister on the brink of being forced from office. A governing party at war with itself. And yet more damaging revelations emerging every day, weakening the regime’s grip on power. You might think that investors would be fleeing a country with as much political turmoil as...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

A brief history of Boris Johnson smirking

Boris Johnson has a rather emotional face and when he is caught out in an awkward moment he often responds with an unfortunate smirk. Whether he feels uncomfortable or finds questions from journalists funny - who knows. But it isn’t a great look when the leader of a country responds to scrutiny with a titter.
U.K.
Indy100

Who are the Tory politicians calling for Boris Johnson to resign?

Boris Johnson is facing increased pressure to resign after he admitted he attended a Downing Street garden party in May 2020 while the country faced strict lockdown rules. The prime minister apologised in the House of Commons after a leaked email revealed his permanent private secretary Martin Reynolds sent an email inviting some 100 staff to a BYOB drinks event, but said he only stayed for a short while and believed it was “a work event”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I don’t seek to defend it’: Grant Shapps admits Boris Johnson’s lockdown birthday party was wrong

Grant Shapps has undermined Boris Johnson’s defence of his No 10 birthday party during lockdown, appearing to admit it broke Covid rules and saying: “I don’t seek to defend it.”The transport secretary piled pressure on the prime minister – as Downing Street tried to justify the June 2020 event – by saying he must own up “where he has transgressed”.Mr Shapps said it was up to the civil servant Sue Gray to decide if the party was “appropriate”, but added: “I’m furious with everybody who broke the rules.”Many people had broken lockdown rules “perhaps unwittingly,” he argued, but he...
U.K.
Fox News

Boris Johnson awaits 'partygate' report

As he fights for his career, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has one constant refrain: Wait for Sue Gray. Gray is a senior but previously obscure civil servant who may hold Johnson’s political future in her hands. She has the job of investigating allegations that the prime minister and his staff attended lockdown-flouting parties on government property.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Is the party really over for Boris Johnson?

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. When Boris Johnson was a child, he once said he wanted to be king of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson grilled by Line of Duty team in spoof video viewed by 5m

The final nail-biting episode of the sixth series of Line of Duty was watched by 12.8 million people last May, the biggest audience for a television drama for 20 years. Now more than 5 million people have watched a four-minute clip of AC-12’s feared officers interrogating the man at the heart of a real-life scandal gripping the nation: Boris Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson and His Agenda Are Now Lame Ducks

In Shakespeare’s cycle of plays on Henry IV and Henry V, the dissolute Prince Hal eventually transforms himself into a heroic patriot king. Since becoming leader of the Conservative Party in May 2019, the dissolute Bo Jo — a man who was sacked from his first job in journalism for making up a quote and who only recently acknowledged how many children he has (six) — has struggled to transform himself into a statesman only to fail at the last moment. Boris Johnson put on smart suits but his hair was always in a mess. He delivered grave speeches but couldn’t resist making off-color jokes (for example, describing the drive to increase the supply of ventilators as “operation last gasp”). It is only fitting, therefore, that his political career may be terminated by “partygate.”
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy