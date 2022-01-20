ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Turns out The Rock owns an actual T-Rex skull called 'Stan'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0ZSk_0dqfvfYZ00

During our time in lockdown throughout the pandemic, many of us have gotten in the habit of making sure our Zoom backgrounds aren't distracting.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, doesn't play by the rules, and his latest Zoom background has spurred talk online.

The WWE star turned legendary actor nonchalantly appeared on "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning in front of a T-Rex skull—as if it was the most normal thing in the world.

During his appearance on the ESPN telecast, the NFL playoffs quickly became the least interesting part of the show as the Manning brothers noticed the full-size T-rex skull that stood behind Johnson.

As can only be expected, the fossil soon became the main topic of conversation.

"Wait, what is that? You've got a T-rex behind you? What is that?!" Eli asked Johnson as they watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

"I got a T-Rex skull, yes," Johnson laughed.

He continued, "That's Stan. So as a matter of fact Stan is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist -- a young paleontologist -- and his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him."

"Pretty cool and badass isn't it?" he said, to which Eli Manning replied: "I like it. I do."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Honestly, it just makes sense that Johnson would be that cool enough to have a T-Rex skull in his house, because why not?

Per CNN, back in October 2020, a 39-foot T-Rex fossil that was nicknamed Stan after its discoverer Stan Sacrison was sold to an anonymous buyer at a Christie's live auction for $31,847,500, according to the National Geographic.

While this caused speculation online on late Tuesday Johnson revealed that he did not make the purchase and his relic is instead just a replica.

"I am not the mystery buyer," he wrote on Instagram.

"In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations," he wrote.

"My love, respect, fascination and curiosity for paleontological & archeological science runs deep - and if I was the proud owner of the real STAN, I sure as hell wouldn’t keep him in my office 🤣🦖," Johnson's lengthy caption continue: "I’d keep him in a museum, so the world could enjoy, study and learn from him."

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Is it fake?” – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals the truth behind the mysterious T-rex skeleton

The Rock is one of the most popular global personalities. He is a former professional wrestler, businessman and an actor. Dwayne Johnson became a household after he was signed by WWE, then known as World Wrestling Federation, in 1996. Often considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Johnson was an integral part of the company during the Attitude Era.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

The Rock comes clean about T-Rex fossil that appeared during broadcast

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, revealed Tuesday the Tyrannosaurus Rex skull that was sitting behind him during his appearance on the “ManningCast” was a replica and not the real thing. Johnson lit social media on fire when he spoke about the T-Rex fossil, nicknamed Stan after...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Bat Out Of Hell cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have vowed to “keep the flame of rock and roll burning” for him in a post-show tribute.Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre was performed in his memory, with lead actors Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton leading a tribute to him.A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with died with his wife Deborah at his side.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Nfl Playoffs#T Rex#Rams#Manningcast#Espn#The Arizona Cardinals#Cnn#Christie#The National Geographic
Indy100

Adele offers 'meet and greet' to fan on FaceTime amid postponed Las Vegas shows

Adele looked emotional as she offered a "meet and greet" to a fan on FaceTime after her Las Vegas shows got postponed.The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.The singer told fan Adrian Martell: "The shows will be rescheduled and we will announce it ASAP and like I said you get first honours with whether you refund your tickets or not and I'll do meet and greet and I'll meet you, alright? I'll see you."Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: You ‘Can’t Tell From This Post’ But Vanessa Ray and Bridget Moynahan Do Like Each Other

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray to clarify that she and fellow cast member Bridget Moynahan do like one another. Even in this scene?. Apparently, Ray and Moynahan cross each others’ red lines in a scene from the CBS police drama. Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan while Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. They get involved in some heated debate that goes far beyond the calm, serene picture of them at the Reagan dinner table.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Shows Off How Long His Hair Has Gotten In Video With Mom Ammika — Watch

Looking good! The R&B star’s little guy looked adorable as his mom played with his long curly locks on her Instagram Story. Chris Brown’s son Aeko, 2, is so cute! Mom Ammika Harris shared an adorable video of the little guy and his ever-growing hair on Instagram Story on Jan. 19. It looked like the duo had just completed bathtime in the video, which was backed by light, twinkling music. The back of Aeko’s head faced the camera as his mom ran her perfectly manicured hands through his curls to show off just how long his locks had gotten.
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy