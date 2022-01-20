Turns out The Rock owns an actual T-Rex skull called 'Stan'

During our time in lockdown throughout the pandemic, many of us have gotten in the habit of making sure our Zoom backgrounds aren't distracting.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, doesn't play by the rules, and his latest Zoom background has spurred talk online.

The WWE star turned legendary actor nonchalantly appeared on "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning in front of a T-Rex skull—as if it was the most normal thing in the world.

During his appearance on the ESPN telecast, the NFL playoffs quickly became the least interesting part of the show as the Manning brothers noticed the full-size T-rex skull that stood behind Johnson.

As can only be expected, the fossil soon became the main topic of conversation.

"Wait, what is that? You've got a T-rex behind you? What is that?!" Eli asked Johnson as they watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

"I got a T-Rex skull, yes," Johnson laughed.

He continued, "That's Stan. So as a matter of fact Stan is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist -- a young paleontologist -- and his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him."

"Pretty cool and badass isn't it?" he said, to which Eli Manning replied: "I like it. I do."

Honestly, it just makes sense that Johnson would be that cool enough to have a T-Rex skull in his house, because why not?

Per CNN, back in October 2020, a 39-foot T-Rex fossil that was nicknamed Stan after its discoverer Stan Sacrison was sold to an anonymous buyer at a Christie's live auction for $31,847,500, according to the National Geographic.

While this caused speculation online on late Tuesday Johnson revealed that he did not make the purchase and his relic is instead just a replica.

"I am not the mystery buyer," he wrote on Instagram.

"In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations," he wrote.

"My love, respect, fascination and curiosity for paleontological & archeological science runs deep - and if I was the proud owner of the real STAN, I sure as hell wouldn’t keep him in my office 🤣🦖," Johnson's lengthy caption continue: "I’d keep him in a museum, so the world could enjoy, study and learn from him."