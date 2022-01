Crypto exchange Gemini continues to put to work its war-chest of capital, acquiring trading platform Omniex to offer more institutional services to its clientele. In a press release shared Wednesday, the New York-based firm said that it acquired Omniex to launch Gemini Prime, a new prime brokerage. The firm plans to integrate Omniex with its existing custody offering and over-the-counter trading services. While Gemini has provided services to large investors for several years with custody and OTC, the acquisition will allow it to provide clients with more complex trading tools and access to external liquidity sources.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO