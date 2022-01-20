ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Child shoveling snow for his neighbours goes viral for his lack of enthusiasm for the job

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eMgm_0dqfuvOk00

Mondays are hard. But this past Monday was especially hard for 9-year-old Canadian Carter Trozzolo. The young boy was tasked with shoveling snow after a massive blizzard hit Southern Ontario.

With big sighs and empty, tired, eyes Trozzolo explained to Canadian news channel CTV, how the snowstorm impacted his day.

"I really wish I was in school right now," he said. With another big sigh, he looked up at the falling snow and quietly added, "I'm tired."

Trozzolo's long exasperated sighs and one-liners became an instant viral hit. Anyone who's ever had to shovel snow understands how unenjoyable the job can be.

But despite his weariness, Trozzolo continued to help others around him. The 9-year-old explained that he wasn't just shoveling for his own family, he was also doing it

"For my neighbors, friends, probably people I don't even know," Trozzolo said.

Trozzolo's relatable expressions sparked joy across the internet.

So many found the exhausted third-grader entertaining that CTV decided to check back in with him the following day to see how his snow shoveling job was going.

Unfortunately for Trozzolo, school was still closed due to the snow. But it seems a good night of sleep raised his spirits as he continued to shovel snow.

"There was a lot of snow," Trozzolo said. "I'm still tired."

Trozzolo is unsure what to do with his newfound viral fame. He said he's going to not think about it for now.

Comments / 51

Sharon Parks
3d ago

my kids 2 and 5 do daily chores ... including helping load the washer,putting toys away ,making beds, putting dishes in the sink, feeding the dog, washing table ect...then they can have electronics after chores and school is done

Reply
6
We hate Newsom
3d ago

That's good he is working even my son with special needs has to do chores and does not get paid. When I was his age I had to mow lawns , rake leaves, etc and I didn't get paid. I think more kids should do stuff like this kid, will make them appreciate stuff more.

Reply
3
TC Andrews
4d ago

As long as he finished the task, enthusiasm not required.

Reply
18
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral

TORONTO (CTV News) - A 9-year-old from Toronto has become an internet sensation from being fed up wih shoveling snow. Carter Trozzolo’s appearance on the news shoveling snow on Monday night went viral and seems to have struck a chord with many. In the clip, Carter is seen shoveling...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Shovel#Canadian#Ctv
InspireMore

In This Viral Video, It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That Babies Don’t Like Grass.

If your baby absolutely can’t stand getting anywhere near grass, you’re not alone. As little ones grow and develop, they go through a period of time where their nervous system makes them much more sensitive to certain textures, sights, and sounds. Each child may have something in particular they’re not a fan of, but a disdain for grass seems to be universal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Man's photo of his wife shoveling snow is sparking a heated debate

Who should shovel the snow? That is the question. Canadian politician Jon Reyes is facing heat after he shared a photo of his wife, Cynthia, a registered nurse, shoveling snow off their driveway this weekend. “Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Distractify

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Sleeps in a "Nest” Her First Time Spending the Night

There's a strong argument to be made that human beings are quite easily the weirdest and most inconsistent species that's ever existed. Animals in the wild all pretty much follow the same rules regardless of who they are. Dolphins act like...well...dolphins. They swim the same. They eat fish every day and love it. They bully pufferfish to get high, torment less intelligent creatures, and do a litany of other violent things.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Canadian politician sparks anger with photo of his wife shovelling snow after a 12-hour hospital shift

A husband is facing backlash after posting a seemingly innocent photo of his wife shovelling snow in their driveway.In a tweet on 8 January, Canadian politician, Jon Reyes, shared a photo of his wife, Cynthia, digging through deep snowfall outside their home.“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway,” Reyes wrote in the Twitter post. “God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”The post has been retweeted 24.3k times so far but the Internet isn’t happy with most Twitter users condemning...
TENNIS
PennLive.com

‘I really wish I was in school right now’: Video of Canadian boy shoveling snow goes viral

Those were the words of a little boy in Canada as he was being interviewed shoveling snow, the footage of which has since gone viral. Narcity Toronto reports how the city was recently hit with a heavy snowfall that left all sidewalks and driveways completely covered. It also forced schools in the area to call a snow day, although some kids probably enjoyed their impromptu day off more than others.
CANADA
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy