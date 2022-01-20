ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Harvey says he was left uncomfortable by this pic of his daughter

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Steve Harvey spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his daughter Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan - and it's fair to say things got a little awkward.

When the TV host pulled up an intimate photo of Lori and Michael getting cozy, the father made his protective side known and shared that the image made him uncomfortable.

Of the photo, which showed Lori sitting on Jordan's lap, Degeneres asked, "That's happening in front of you?"

"I've never seen that picture before," Harvey replied with a slight crack in his voice. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right now. I'm not really feeling that picture."

Harvey also confirmed that the Black Panther actor spent his second Christmas with his family where the photo was taken.

"Is he a good gift-giver?" DeGeneres questioned, to which Harvey exclaimed, "Hell yeah. That's why I like him."

"That boy come through. He [was] trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. One hundred of them in this big box and he gave that to me," Harvey said of his daughter's boyfriend.

The actor's gift to Lori's mother was equally as impressive as the one he received.

Sneak Peek: Steve Harvey Gets Uncomfortable Seeing Pic of His Daughter with Michael B. Jordan www.youtube.com

"He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law," Harvey said cheekily.

As for whether or not Jordan might have a permanent place in the family, Harvey weighed in.

"I'm pulling for him because he's a really good guy, he comes from a good family … but at the same time, I kinda got my eye on him," he said. "I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm gonna knock his ass out."

