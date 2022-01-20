ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is today's 'Wordle' word #215?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

What did we actually do before Wordle?

The viral sensation has been an instant hit with players across the globe after a Brooklyn-based software engineer launched the word game into existence.

The premise of the game is simple: you have six attempts of guessing a five-letter word. Wordle gives colour-coded prompts to guide you along the way.

Black square - the letter is not in the word

Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square - correct letter, correct location

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Today's Wordle of the day is a bit different to the last few days – mainly because it includes two vowels, rather than one.

The Wordle answer 215 is "ROBOT" , a machine resembling a human being and able to replicate certain human movements and functions automatically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VtRX_0dqfutdI00

For those who didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly, there’s always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

Try it out for yourself here .

