Beloit, WI

Study finds Beloit Police Department officers disproportionately use force against Black people

By By Austin Montgomery Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

BELOIT

An analysis of data on the Beloit Police Department’s use of force between 2017 and 2021 indicates the department disproportionately used force against Black suspects. In response, department officials said the department does not target minorities and can’t predict who will make calls for service.

Accountable Now , an independent global membership platform that advocates for accountability among civil society organizations, found that between 2017 and 2019, 39.7% of people in which force was used by Beloit police were Black despite the city’s Black residents comprising 12% of Beloit’s overall population . The organization conducted an analysis of use-of-force data across 15 U.S. cities.

The Beloit Daily News obtained data for 2020 and 2021 from the Beloit Police Department and found that Black residents accounted for 46.2% of use-of-force incidents in 2020 and 45.7% in 2021, which would push the five-year average of Black residents being subjected to use of force tactics to 41.6% between 2017 and 2021.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the department documents use-of-force data “way differently” than other law enforcement agencies, with an emphasis on reporting uses of force by officers in many police contacts.

“As soon as we go hands-on with a person, we document that as a use of force,” Sayles said.

That disparity in reporting is central to Accountable Now’s efforts in advocating for a national use-of-force database for police departments across the country.

Sayles, who was named chief in April 2021 and is the first Black chief in the department’s 120-year history, spent years training officers in defensive tactics and said the department’s high volume of use-of-force incidents stems from a need for transparency.

“I wanted to see if there were ways we needed to change things, and we needed to document that,” Sayles said. “I wanted to make sure that we were documenting everything as soon as we were going hands-on with a person.”

Sayles stressed that officers will use defensive force tactics as a “last resort” to control a situation, first relying on speaking with people in an attempt to gain compliance.

“The biggest thing that we strive to do is to verbalize commands first, but we have to understand that there are people who don’t want to be arrested or go to jail,” Sayles said.

Bree Spencer, policing program manager at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the effort to catalog use-of-force data was aimed at bringing more accountability and transparency to how use-of-force data is tracked nationwide. Currently there is no federal requirement or guidance for recording police use-of-force data. Spencer said her organization has been advocating for a national publicly accessible use-of-force database for the last seven years.

“After seeing no progress at the federal level, we decided to take matters into our own hands by creating Accountable Now,” Spencer said. “Our hope is that Accountable Now can serve as a model for what a national use-of-force database could look like—one that is detailed, accessible to all, and covers all police agencies in the U.S. and its territories. In doing so, we hope to empower people advocating for change in their communities.”

Spencer said the analysis by Accountable Now showed an “enormous disparity” in how force was used by Beloit police against residents, adding that it “indicates consistent criminalization of Black communities.”

“This type of disparity exists across the country, as demonstrated by the data available on Accountable Now,” Spencer said “The universality reflects how systemic racism permeates our criminal-legal system.”

In response to the Accountable Now report, Sayles said he thought the report oversimplified the department’s use-of-force reporting system by looking at the raw data without the context of the department’s number of calls for service, which has surpassed 53,000 every year since 2019.

“Our police department is not going out and targeting individuals of color,” Sayles said. “We don’t know who we are responding to. I don’t feel our department is targeting people unjustly.”

Use-of-force tactics account for a small percentage of overall police interactions, department data shows. In 2019, the department responded to 54,479 calls for service in which 3,555 arrests were made. Use-of-force incidents made up only 117 reports, or 0.2% of all calls and 3.3% of all arrests. In 2020, the department responded to 55,757 calls for service in which 2,585 arrests were made and use-of-force incidents were part of 108 reports, or 0.19% of all calls for service and 4.1% of all arrests. In 2021, the department responded to 57,763 calls for service in which 2,371 arrests were made. Use-of-force incidents made up 140 reports, or 0.24% of all calls for service and 5.9% of all arrests.

While use-of-force tactics were used disproportionately against Black residents, white residents accounted for the highest total number of use-of-force incidents for the department between 2017 and 2021, department data shows.

In 2017, 45% of people subjected to use-of-force tactics in Beloit were white followed by 42% Black, the two largest racial groups for that year. In 2018, 57% of people who had force used on them were white and 31% were Black. In 2019, 50% of use-of-force incidents involved white people and 44% involved Black people. In 2020, 46.2% of people who had force used on them were Black and 40.7% were White. Last year, 46.4% of residents who were subjected to use of force tactics were White and 45.7% were Black, department data shows.

Between 2017 and 2019, use of force by Beloit police officers increased 121%, while use-of-force incidents decreased in 2020. 2021 had the most use-of-force incidents reported in the last five years.

In 2017, Beloit police recorded 52 use-of-force incident reports. In 2018, officers reported 67 use-of-force incident reports. In 2019, Beloit police cataloged 115 use-of-force incident reports. In 2020, police reported 108 use-of-force incidents. Preliminary data for 2021 shows Beloit police used force in 140 incidents.

Sayles said he reviews each use-of-force incident report and compares it with department policy to determine if the use of force was warranted and to identify areas in which officers might need more training.

“I review our use-of-force policies every time it happens,” Sayles said. “I look at our policies to see if we need more or less training or to replace tactics with something else completely.”

Spencer said she hoped Beloit residents would review the use-of-force data and contact their local and state representatives to “demonstrate the need for a reimagined public safety system that stops criminalizing Black people.”

“We think it’s critical for residents of Beloit to see and understand how different people and communities experience the Beloit Police Department,” Spencer said. “ The communities most affected by police use of force already know about these disparities through their everyday experiences, but putting numbers behind those experiences will only strengthen the argument for transformative change.”

Sayles highlighted a recent push toward diversifying the department’s sworn personnel in an effort to reflect the city’s diversity within the police department. An analysis of department sworn personnel shows 69% are white, 15% are Black, 9% are Hispanic, and 2% are Pacific Islander and Asian. Three positions are vacant. The proportion of minority officers has increased since March 2021 when the department reported 80% of the department was white, 9% Black, 9% Hispanic and 2% Asian or Pacific Islander.

“We listen to our community and we understand that they have concerns and they try to reflect our police department in the community that they serve,” Sayles said. “You hear about some people not getting opportunities to be a police officer, and that was something I dealt with myself prior to becoming an officer here in Beloit.”

