Back in October, Square Enix revealed that the entire Kingdom Hearts series would be coming to Nintendo Switch as cloud games. Although there has been some debate internally at Square about eventually bringing proper ports of these games to fans, for now these cloud versions are the only options. Following the announcement, though, it was unclear when they’d finally be released. We’ve now learned that fans will be able to enjoy the sprawling adventures of Sora and friends starting on February 10. However, in the meantime, fans can head to the eShop right now for free demos of everything on offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO