Does coffee help protect against endometrial cancer?

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The future is bright for the treatment of endometrial cancer. We’re going to move toward biomarker-driven therapies for all patients. What do I mean by that? We’re going to be doing studies in newly diagnosed patients, eliminating chemotherapy and giving immunotherapies—or hormonal therapies, for that matter—based on biomarker-driven profile. In a world of immunotherapies, we’ve done a great job with lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab, but there are other ongoing studies looking at newer combinations of biomarker-driven therapies with immunotherapy to better the response rates and cure this disease.

