ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Phone call shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker

By DANICA KIRKA, SYLVIA HUI, JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhlBG_0dqfrM7i00
1 of 4

LONDON (AP) — A British man who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue ranted against Jews and American wars in countries like Afghanistan as his brother pleaded with him to give up and free the captives, a recording of the conversation shows.

In the expletive-filled recording posted on the website of The Jewish Chronicle, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram said he was “bombed up” and equipped with “every ammunition” as he talked to his brother Saturday from inside Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville.

Gulbar Akram urged his brother to lay down his weapons and return to his children alive.

“You don’t need to do this. Why are you doing this?” he said. “Just pack it in. You’ll do a bit of time, and then you’ll get out.”

“These guys you’ve got there, they’re innocent people, man,” he said.

In response, Akram became increasingly agitated and said he hoped U.S. authorities would take notice of the Jewish hostages and agree to his demand that they release Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Akram said he had prayed about the attack for two years. He said he was ready to become a martyr and that his children shouldn’t cry at his funeral.

“I promised my brother when I watched him on his deathbed that I’d go down as a martyr,” he said at one point. One of his younger brothers, who contracted COVID-19, died a few months ago.

“I’ve come to die, G, OK?″ the hostage-taker told his brother. “I’ve prayed to Allah for two years for this ... I’m coming back in a body bag.”

Saturday’s 10-hour standoff at the synagogue ended after the last hostage ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. Akram was killed, though authorities have declined to say who shot him.

In a webinar Thursday hosted by the Anti-Defamation League, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency understands that such acts are terrifying to the entire Jewish community.

“This was not some random occurrence. It was intentional. It was symbolic, and we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country,” Wray said.

The FBI continues to search phones and other devices as it investigates why Akram targeted this particular synagogue, Wray said.

The Chronicle said the recording was part of a longer 11 1/2-minute recording that it obtained from a “security source.” The Associated Press was not able to independently confirm the authenticity of the recording, but experts believe it to be genuine.

Meanwhile, British police said Thursday that they have arrested two people in connection with the hostage-taking.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham and another in Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not been charged.

The police did not disclose details about the two people. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged.

On Sunday, police arrested two British teenagers in Manchester as part of the investigation. The teens were Akram’s sons, two U.S. law enforcement officials told AP. They were later released without charge.

Malik Faisal Akram was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues.”

He entered the United States on a tourist visa about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the synagogue attack.

The FBI has called the incident “a terrorism-related matter” targeting the Jewish community.

British media, including the Guardian and the BBC, have reported that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020. But authorities concluded that he posed no danger, and the investigation was closed.

The White House said Tuesday that Akram had been checked against U.S. law enforcement databases before entering the country but raised no red flags.

___

Associated Press Writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British

A man who took four hostages at a synagogue in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, has been identified by the FBI as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44. The man who interrupted a morning service in Colleyville on Saturday was shot and killed after a 10-hour standoff with police. All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Colleyville, TX
City
London, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Brother of Texas synagogue gunman urged him to surrender in final phone call

The brother of the British man who took four people hostage during an attack on Texas synagogue pleaded with his brother to surrender during their final phone call, it had been revealed.During the audio recording of their call, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, Malik Faisal Akram tells his brother he wants to “go down as a martyr” and he had “come to die.”Mr Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.Two men have since been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Uk Police#British Police#Synagogue#Ap#Jews#American#The Jewish Chronicle#Jewish#Pakistani#Fbi Swat
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy