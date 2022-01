I come from a family of four boys with no shortage of opinions on a lifetime of topics. The right and wrong way to train a gundog. Bourbon versus Scotch. The best trolling spread for yellowfin tuna. Getting up with the sun or sleeping in. But we all agree that when throwing an oyster roast, you can’t do much better than a couple of bushels of Beaufort clusters tossed over an open fire. And there’s no place we’d rather do that than on Fripp Island, South Carolina, where my parents built a modest house in the mid-eighties with the prescient goal of providing a place for the family to gather decades after we left home.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO