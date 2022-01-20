ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cut off by volcano, Tongans relieved as contact restored

KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — As the massive undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, Tongans from around the world gazed on as their relatives livestreamed images of billowing clouds of ash, gas and steam emerging from beneath the depths. Then darkness. The eruption severed Tonga’s single...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Hunga Tonga#Papua New Guinea#Tongans#Ap
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Tongans make contact with world as phone lines partially restored after tsunami

(Reuters) – Tongans could finally make phone contact with their families and the outside world on Thursday five days after a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami completely cut off the Pacific island nation. The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which has killed at least three people https://www.reuters.com/world/covid-19-concerns-force-un-prepare-tsunami-hit-tonga-relief-aid-distance-2022-01-18...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Exhausted’ British couple reconnect over 100 families to cut-off Tongan island

A British couple have reconnected more than 100 families with their loved ones on a Tongan island after the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami cut a vital communications cable.Kate Walker, 44, and Joe Caesar, 41, lived on the island of Vava’u for eight years after moving there in 2012 and have been the only point of contact to the outside world for the entirety of its population, passing hundreds of messages on to those fearing for the safety of their friends and family.Ms Walker, who is now based in Mangawhai in the North Island of New Zealand and...
U.K.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area's Tongan Community Gets Ahold of Family After Tsunami, Volcano

There is finally some relief for the devastated island community of Tonga and their worried Bay Area families as supplies and communications were being restored Thursday. The emergency aid, mainly from Australia and New Zealand is the first to arrive since Tonga was hit hard by a volcanic eruption and tsunami last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
theregister.com

Tonga takes to radio, satellite, motorboat comms to restore communications after massive volcano blast and tsunami

Limited communication is being restored in Tonga through satellite, high-frequency radio and motorboat after a violent underwater volcano severed a fiber-optic cable connecting the remote island to the world. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater eruption – equivalent to a 10 megaton blast, it's estimated – on Saturday damaged two cables...
AUSTRALIA
International Business Times

First Death In Tonga Volcano Blast As Nation Remains Cut Off

The first death from a massive underwater volcanic blast near the Pacific island nation of Tonga has been confirmed, as the extent of the damage remained unknown Monday. Tonga remained virtually cut off from the rest of the world, after the eruption crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts. It...
WORLD
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Tonga volcano — spectacular images from Tongan geologists

On-the-ground images from the huge volcanic eruption in Tonga. Plus, why nature is essential urban infrastructure, and we’re all living inside a big star-forming space bubble. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in...
AUSTRALIA
KHON2

Explosive submarine volcano surprises Hawaii scientists

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The damage from this weekend’s explosive volcanic eruption near Tonga still has the Polynesian nation assessing impacts as the United Nations says some islands have suffered catastrophic damage. One local scientist predicted the impacts will last months if not years. The damage in Hawaii from...
HONOLULU, HI
WWEEK

Tsunami From Tongan Volcano Largely Spares Oregon Coast

The eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Friday night sent tsunami waves toward the Oregon Coast. But most beaches in Oregon saw maximum wave heights of less than a foot—more curiosity than danger. The volcano, called Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, erupted around 8:30 pm...
NESKOWIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy