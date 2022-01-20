ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cut off by volcano, Tongans relieved as contact restored

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — As the massive undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, Tongans from around the world gazed on as their relatives livestreamed images of billowing clouds of ash, gas and steam emerging from beneath the depths. Then darkness. The eruption severed Tonga’s single...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Papua New Guinea#Tongans#Ap
The Independent

‘Exhausted’ British couple reconnect over 100 families to cut-off Tongan island

A British couple have reconnected more than 100 families with their loved ones on a Tongan island after the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami cut a vital communications cable.Kate Walker, 44, and Joe Caesar, 41, lived on the island of Vava’u for eight years after moving there in 2012 and have been the only point of contact to the outside world for the entirety of its population, passing hundreds of messages on to those fearing for the safety of their friends and family.Ms Walker, who is now based in Mangawhai in the North Island of New Zealand and...
U.K.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Tongans make contact with world as phone lines partially restored after tsunami

(Reuters) – Tongans could finally make phone contact with their families and the outside world on Thursday five days after a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami completely cut off the Pacific island nation. The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which has killed at least three people https://www.reuters.com/world/covid-19-concerns-force-un-prepare-tsunami-hit-tonga-relief-aid-distance-2022-01-18...
ENVIRONMENT
theregister.com

Tonga takes to radio, satellite, motorboat comms to restore communications after massive volcano blast and tsunami

Limited communication is being restored in Tonga through satellite, high-frequency radio and motorboat after a violent underwater volcano severed a fiber-optic cable connecting the remote island to the world. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater eruption – equivalent to a 10 megaton blast, it's estimated – on Saturday damaged two cables...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
International Business Times

First Death In Tonga Volcano Blast As Nation Remains Cut Off

The first death from a massive underwater volcanic blast near the Pacific island nation of Tonga has been confirmed, as the extent of the damage remained unknown Monday. Tonga remained virtually cut off from the rest of the world, after the eruption crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts. It...
WORLD
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Tonga volcano — spectacular images from Tongan geologists

On-the-ground images from the huge volcanic eruption in Tonga. Plus, why nature is essential urban infrastructure, and we’re all living inside a big star-forming space bubble. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in...
AUSTRALIA
WWEEK

Tsunami From Tongan Volcano Largely Spares Oregon Coast

The eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Friday night sent tsunami waves toward the Oregon Coast. But most beaches in Oregon saw maximum wave heights of less than a foot—more curiosity than danger. The volcano, called Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, erupted around 8:30 pm...
NESKOWIN, OR
AFP

Australia buys rights to Aboriginal flag, ending long dispute

The Australian government has struck a US$14 million deal to buy the copyright to the Aboriginal flag, ending a long-running debate about its public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government had "freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians." The deal emerged from negotiations with Aboriginal artist Harold Thomas, who designed the flag in 1971. Over the past 50 years, the flag has become an important symbol of protest and celebration for Australia's Aboriginal people.
AUSTRALIA
SFist

Tsunami From Tongan Volcano Produces Flooding At Santa Cruz Harbor; More Surges Expected

Posting a video of the tsunami hitting Tonga, Weather West's Daniel Swain writes, "A visual reminder that tsunamis are *not* like a single big ocean wave: they are a series of successive surges of water that may be only a few feet in height yet still contain a massive amount of energy and can affect bays and inlets otherwise protected from ocean waves." And Swain suggested that around the Bay Area, the surge will be "Disruptive, but not destructive in most cases," but it's "Still a good idea to stay away from immediate shoreline!"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

USGS Place Four U.S. Volcanoes at Elevated Watch Due to Increased Unrest

Despite the recent focus on Tonga's major volcanic eruption, the USGS continues to monitor volcanoes in the United States. Presently, four are at an elevated Watch/Orange status because of the activity in all. Volcanoes Placed at an Elevated Watch/Orange Status. The Great Sitkin volcano, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy