Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, O'Riley, Ramsay, Ferguson, St Johnstone, Livingston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic have fought off a late move from West Bromwich Albion and are pushing ahead to close the £1.5m capture of midfielder Matt O'Riley from MK Dons and the 21-year-old's transfer could be completed on Thursday. (Scottish Daily Express) Celtic are keeping tabs on Mehdi Ghayedi after Shabab...

Kallum Higginbotham sends St Johnstone to shock Scottish Cup exit

St Johnstone’s defence of the Scottish Cup ended in embarrassing fashion with a 1-0 defeat to part-timers Kelty Hearts. The double cup holders were unbeaten in knockout competition last season but succumbed to a 10th successive loss as they crashed out at the first hurdle following Kallum Higginbotham’s strike in the 13th minute of extra-time.
Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
Everton fan arrested after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

An Everton supporter has been arrested after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the visitors’ 1-0 Premier League win at Goodison Park.Former Everton defender Lucas Digne who had only left the Toffees nine days earlier, and Matty Cash both ended up on the ground as Villa players celebrated Emiliano Buendia’s first-half winner.“Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa,” read an Everton statement on the club website.Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing...
Armand Gnanduillet
Zinedine Ferhat
Jermain Defoe
Gary Rowett
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
Scottish Cup: Kelty Hearts lead struggling holders St Johnstone in extra time

Kelty find energy from somewhere to break forward and Kallum Higginbotham is through one on one. The ex-Motherwell man bides his time before rifling an accomplished finish past Zander Clark. The Scottish Cup holders are in a world of trouble. Post update. Motherwell 0-0 Morton. Motherwell are being frequently reduced...
Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
