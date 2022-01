When it comes to supply chain resilience, cybersecurity is often a missing link. With global supply shortages and delays having widespread impacts across industries, companies are beginning to rethink and strengthen their supply chain processes. However, businesses need to realize that without cybersecurity, a gap remains, leaving them vulnerable to attacks that can cripple their operations. An organization’s supply chain cannot be truly resilient unless it is cyber resilient.

