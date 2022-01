Celebrating Betty White by giving back. Donations poured in to animal shelters and rescues as they honored the late actress who would have turned 100 on Monday. On a cold night last January, an abandoned pit bull mix was found frostbitten and with a slew of other health conditions. But with time and a new name, Lincoln recovered and today, he has a forever home. It’s endings like that that shelters and rescues across the country work so hard to create, and a lot of it is done through generous donations.

