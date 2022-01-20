ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, TX

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North West said...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Four arrested in Lubbock after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation

LUBBOCK, Texas – One adult and three juveniles were charged after an operation in mid-January conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center. The charges included illegal possession of weapons and drugs. The January 18 operation involved the Lubbock County sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department, according to a release...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man take plea deal for 2016 double-shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jerry Garza, 31, pleaded guilty Friday morning to two counts of aggravated assault for a June 2016 shooting. As part of the deal, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. According to Lubbock Police, officers responded to 4800 block of Canton Avenue. A woman suffered...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
London, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Caught: Man arrested, accused of theft from high-end clothing stores

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced Wednesday officers arrested David Gomez in connection to two separate thefts that occurred January 11 and Friday. On Tuesday, an employee told police Gomez entered Signature Stag Fine Menswear, 7320 Milwaukee Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., grabbed four vests and then left without paying. A police report said he then met a second suspect who was waiting for him in a vehicle outside the store. The two were not located afterward.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man shot while driving to Lubbock pharmacy, LPD report says

LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas – A Wolfforth man was shot over the weekend while driving to a pharmacy in Lubbock, according to a Lubbock Police report. Lubbock Police responded to a call at the Star ER, 7007 Indiana Avenue, late Friday night in response to a man who came in with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Eight-year-old Mexican girl a victim of gang violence in Chicago

An eight-year-old girl who recently moved to Chicago from Mexico was shot dead over the weekend, the latest apparent victim of gang violence in the midwest US city. A GoFundMe set up for the Ortega family said the little girl and her mother had recently moved to Chicago from Mexico to "build their American Dream."
CHICAGO, IL
everythinglubbock.com

Violence against women and threats of violence; man takes plea deal in Lubbock court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Baldo Gonzales, Jr., 30, accepted a plea deal Tuesday morning in the Lubbock County Courthouse. Gonzales was charged with the aggravated assault of three different women at three different times. In one case, May 2018, he was accused of using his hand and a cord to hurt a woman. In June 2018, he was accused of using a gun to threaten a woman. And in October 2018, he was accused of using a knife to threaten a woman.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Independent

Six found dead in ‘horrific’ Milwaukee mass murder

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office state that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead. According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found. “Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Uk Police#Synagogue#British Police#Ap#Congregation Beth Israel
CBS DFW

Jail Escapee Arrested Trying To Flee Texas At Southern Border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations officers working an outbound operation at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man who escaped from the Bee County Jail on January 15, 2022 and was attempting to flee the country on foot. “This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.” The man, identified as Steven Guajardo Servantes, 40, is a United States citizen with an original charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of the Austin Parole Board. Officers turned Servantes over to the custody of United States Marshals for adjudication of the warrants.
PROGRESO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
everythinglubbock.com

Texas DPS special agent dies in crash near the border

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent has died after a crash near the Mexico border, DPS announced Saturday. The agent was working a “tactical” operation with U.S. Border Patrol Friday when the accident happened near Eagle Pass, Texas, the DPS release said. They did not provide the circumstances surrounding that crash.
EAGLE PASS, TX
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy