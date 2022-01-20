Firefighters help ambulance crews get into properties in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth
By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
4 days ago
Fire crews were called to help ambulance staff get into two homes where people needed medical assistance. West Midlands Ambulance Service says the two incidents in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth in the early hours of Thursday were...
Jan. 9—Firefighters battled a major blaze in downtown Keene late Saturday night that injured at least three people and that the city’s fire chief said will likely leave a Main Street building a total loss. The fire at the building containing Cobblestone Alehouse was reported just after 10...
A car has been completely destroyed by fire near Bridgnorth. Fire crews were called to Sandpit Lane, near the south Shropshire town, at around 11.20am on Friday after receiving reports that the vehicle was 'fully alight'. One appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth fire station, and the crew used breathing apparatus...
A scheme which would see fire crews dispatched to support the NI Ambulance Service in some medical emergencies is being considered. A pilot previously saw the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) sent to suspected cardiac calls in Lurgan in 2016. Discussions are underway about a similar model being...
More than 30 firefighters were scrambled to a large fire at a bird seed factory near Shrewsbury. Seven fire crews were called when the blaze happened at CJ Wildlife, Upton Magna, shortly before 8am on Tuesday. Dramatic pictures showed smoke billowing out of the roof of a building at the...
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from several departments worked together Tuesday night to stop a fast-moving wildfire on the northeast side of Brazos County. Firefighters were first dispatched to 12225 Dilly Shaw Tap Road for a barn on fire just after 8 p.m. between Fickey Road and Cedar Creek about five miles north of the city of Kurten.
A casualty was treated for burns and shock after a fire at a Bridgnorth house caused by discarded smoking materials. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Telford and Tweedale to the scene on Friday. On arrival crews found that the fire was already out, but the occupant...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is reaching out to the community in seek of help taking care of the fire hydrants within their fire jurisdiction. With over 1,000 fire hydrants to take care of and a record-breaking snowfall in December, the district is...
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Opera House hosted a livestream of the funeral ceremony for Fire Capt. Brian Busch, who was killed in a crash while responding to a scene, to allow Wisconsin firefighters visiting from out of town to view the services. “It reaches further and...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Emergency responders helped an elderly woman out of a house fire Wednesday morning in Billings. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell told us crews responded to the 700 block of Moon Beam Lane at around 8:43 a.m. for a structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside.
Pender EMS & Fire, Inc. Burgaw NC - Burgaw, North Carolina. Under the direct supervision of the Battalion Chief, Lieutenant or acting on his/her own volition the Firefighter has responsibility to ensure his/her assigned apparatus, equipment and facilities are maintained in appropriate readiness to respond to a variety of life saving emergency calls. The Firefighter is primarily responsible for performing difficult and lifesaving work at emergency scenes including fire suppression, rescue, and emergency medical care and general preparatory work at the fire station, checking equipment for proper operation and general condition, and performing and assisting with routine maintenance of apparatus and equipment.
Over decades Shrewsbury's ambulance station at Abbey Foregate launched countless lifesaving missions. Today lives are no longer at stake – as it is the haunt of shoppers. It was in 1954 that Salopians welcomed the advent of a showpiece central ambulance station for Shropshire. When it came into operation...
Winter weather can make for beautiful scenery and a winter wonderland to play in. There is something about the winter months and curling up with a good book by the fireplace. But did you know that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths? With a few simple safety tips and precautions, you can prevent most heating fires from happening.
A Bridgnorth car park was closed as all three emergency services attended a medical incident. A full raft of emergency services, including the air ambulance and hazardous area response team, were called to Listley Street Car Park, with West Mercia Police operations confirming an incident on social media at around 10.20am on Friday.
Greeley firefighters stepped up last week to help their neighbors in the wake of the Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County, taking with it entire subdivisions. The Greeley Tribune reports a team of a dozen firefighters was deployed to Louisville along with a Type 1 engine, a brush truck, and a command vehicle to put out hotspots and relieve firefighters who’d been working overtime. They remained there for less than 24 hours, mopping up and ensuring no further structures were lost. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the ECFD responded to a structure fire in an eight plex apartment building, located at 2524 Boardwalk Circle. Upon arrival of fire units, smoke could be seen from the windows of a second-floor apartment. Crews quickly evacuated the other apartments, while additional crews attacked the fire.
A woman was trapped under a car after a crash in Telford. Emergency services were called to the incident in Stirchley, Telford, at around 3.45pm on Sunday. Two fire crews from Telford Central station and Tweedale station attended after they received a call saying a road traffic collision had taken place.
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Coronaca Fire Department said they responded to a house fire along Trotters 8 in Greenwood. Officials said they responded to the fire at around 2:39 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the majority of the fire. However, officials said most of the home was destroyed.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WCSC) - The Baltimore Fire Department said it is working to find a firefighter trapped in an early-morning fire at an abandoned building. Three other firefighters were hospitalized, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said on Twitter. Crews responded to a three-story vacant building in the 200 block of...
