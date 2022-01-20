Work on a new community-led rural housing development underway

The Dover Planning Board has completed the process of creating a Housing Production Plan (HPP), pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws Ch. 40B. The HPP process enables the Town to study local housing needs, market conditions, environmental constraints, and issues of affordability. This study informs policies and strategies to produce affordable and market rate housing that are locally desired. When a community approves an HPP and meets housing targets, the HPP is considered "Certified" by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), which allows Dover's Zoning Board of Appeals the ability to deny "unfriendly" 40B projects.

DOVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO