Work on a new community-led rural housing development underway

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on a new £4 million community-led rural housing development of 27 energy efficient homes is underway in Prees. The homes in Whitchurch Road came about through a partnership between local residents, The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council and Press Parish Council. The development offers a mix of...

www.shropshirestar.com

