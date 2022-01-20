Work on a new community-led rural housing development underway

New Multi-Family Affordable Housing Development – 1300 South Main St (APN 083-36-002): The proposed development consists of two, five-story (64 feet, four inches in height), multi-family residential buildings with up to 112 below-market-rate dwelling units in total. Building A contains 43 residential units and a gross floor area of 51,405 square feet, and Building B contains a total of 69 units and a gross floor area of 64,015 square feet. The overall unit mix is 38 studios (34%), 14 one-bedroom units (13%), 30 two-bedroom units (26.5%) and 30 three-bedroom units (26.5%). The proposed project also features an approximately 625-square-foot outdoor play area, an 850-square-foot entrance plaza, a 1,260-square-foot leasing office, 28 long-term bicycle parking stalls, landscaping, and associated site improvements. This development is located in the Transit Area (future Milpitas Metro) Specific Plan planning area and within one-half mile of high-quality public transit (Great Mall VTA light rail station).
